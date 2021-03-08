Christianson & Company Real Estate Services Announces Price Reduction of Office Building in Stillwater, MN to $1.8M
The Midwest Professional Building's recent price reduction presents a rare opportunity in Stillwater”STILLWATER, MINNESOTA, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services is thrilled to announce a price drop that makes a great professional office building opportunity extraordinary. For the first time, the Midwest Professional Building's asking price located in Stillwater, Minnesota, has decreased to $1.8 million. This building is available for purchase and will be the perfect professional business property for the right owner.
— Amy Berg
The office building is situated on 2.19 beautiful acres and is a mere stone's throw from the intersection of Highway 36 and Washington Avenue and just 1.2 miles from the Lakeview hospital. The Midwest Professional Building's convenient location and ease of access for commuters and visitors alike make this investment opportunity particularly attractive. The property is just a 6-minute drive from the bustling Historic Downtown Stillwater area, allowing building inhabitants access to shops, restaurants and get a taste of the community.
The single-story professional and medical building was built in 1996 and features high-end amenities like underground heated parking, car wash, secure storage, updated common areas, and a passenger elevator. It incorporates 23,864 square feet and 92 parking spaces. Professional businesses will significantly benefit from the building's location, making it easily accessible for employees and clients. The building is well-designed and constructed, and attractive. It will stand the test of time, making this an excellent opportunity for businesses looking to own their professional building into the future. As more and more people around the country get vaccinated, businesses will start to return to work in person, meaning that businesses and their employees will soon need to rely on a comfortable, professional office space again. Business owners and property investors would benefit from this timely offer.
"The Midwest Professional Building's recent price reduction presents a rare opportunity in Stillwater," said Amy Berg of Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services. "We invite businesses to move to Stillwater, join this special community, and take advantage of everything the Midwest Professional Building has to offer."
Amy Berg and Lisa Christianson of Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services represent the Midwest Professional Building in both sale and lease transactions.
For more information on purchasing the Midwest Professional Building, contact Amy Berg at 952-9210-5844 / amy@christiansonandco.com or connect at https://www.SpaceAvailableMN.com.
About Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate Services
Christianson & Company Commercial is a commercial real estate company that represents tenants, property owners, and investors and developers of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily properties to buy, sell, and lease commercial real estate throughout the United States. www.SpaceAvailableMN.com
