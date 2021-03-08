The African Energy Chamber to host Virtual Book Launch for its first ever advisory board book

The African Energy Chamber (Chamber) (EnergyChamber.org) will host a virtual book launch for its inaugural advisory book titled, ‘African Energy Road To Recovery: How The African Energy Industry Can Reshape Itself For A Post COVID-19 Comeback’; moderated by Senior Vice President of the African Energy Chamber, Verner Ayukgba, the event will feature participation from its advisory board members including CEO of Shoreline Natural Resources, Kola Karim; Chief Executive Officer of Energy & Natural Resource Security, Inc., C. Derek Campbell, and Regional CTO Strategy & Innovation at Microsoft, Jovita Nsoh; The book launch will be held on March 16th at 4PM SAST. To attend, register here: http://bit.ly/2OfOm7f and use our official hashtags to join the conversation #ChamberNews #ChamberBoard #RoadToRecovery.

The African Energy Chamber (Chamber) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a virtual book for the launch of its inaugural advisory book titled, African Energy Road To Recovery: How The African Energy Industry Can Reshape Itself For A Post COVID-19 Comeback on March, 16 2021 at 4PM SAST.

The open to public event will introduce the publication through the voices of a few of its advisory board members who will share their insight on what it will take for the African energy industry to prepare for a post-COVID-19 comeback.

“With the world still needing more oil and gas, and Africa having tremendous potential, the Chamber is determined that the continent will continue to prove its resilience and adaptability,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Through this publication, we are offering first-hand communication from active players in the sector and, pragmatic solutions to the remarkable circumstances the global energy sector finds itself in,” he added.

The event will be moderated by Verner Auyukegba, Senior Vice President at the Chamber and will feature the participation of advisory board members Kola Karim, CEO of Shoreline Natural Resources; C. Derek Campbell, CEO of Energy & Natural Resource Security, Inc; Jovita Nsoh, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft and Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman and CEO of Genesis Energy Group who represent several committees of the Chamber’s advisory board.

The book is currently available for pre-order across all major online retailers including Amazon (https://amzn.to/3bsXuyq), Barnes & Noble (http://bit.ly/3kSU7nt), iTunes (https://apple.co/2OBJWY7), and Google (http://bit.ly/3egi7Q4) Play

About the African Energy Chamber NPC: Established in 2018 to promote sustainable investments and best practice in the African Energy Industry, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (EnergyChamber.org) brings together stakeholders from multiple African and global jurisdictions who are interested in energy matters across the entire energy value chain.

AEC members and partners include governments, indigenous and international businesses as well as multilateral organisations who are fully committed to free-market principles, the rule of law, education, entrepreneurship, transparency and other values that promote the development of the African energy industry in a manner that will render it sustainable and competitive.

