RINA ACCOUNTANTS & ADVISORS WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2021 BEST OF ACCOUNTING AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE
Clients of winning firms are twice as likely to be completely satisfied.UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RINA Accountants & Advisors, a leading San Francisco Bay Area accounting firm announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. The award is given by ClearlyRated, an independent third-party, after a comprehensive satisfaction survey of people who used RINA’s services in the past year.
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2021 Best of Accounting winners are twice as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. RINA Accountants & Advisors received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 77.5% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 43% in 2020.
“Our company works hard to make customer service a top priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts.” Managing Partner Tom Neff, said.
RINA has offices in San Francisco, Oakland, and Walnut Creek. Each location earned at least 4.6 out of 5 stars from people they served.
“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Accounting award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About RINA Accountants & Advisors
RINA Accountants & Advisors is a premier Northern California accounting and consulting firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. RINA offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, international tax, and not-for-profit organizations. RINA is devoted to serving its clients. Its professionals live the firm’s motto: “Your Future is Our Focus”.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Accounting™
ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
