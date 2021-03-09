Industry Veteran Pedro Fong becomes BlackFin Principal
Former Fed business architect and strategic leader Pedro Fong joins mortgage industry consultancy BlackFin Group.
Adding Pedro to our team increases our capabilities exponentially.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Mortgage Banking Industry, announced today that Pedro Fong, a former business architect for the Federal Reserve System with over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, has joined the company as a Principal. In his new role, Fong will be part of the consulting team that empowers the nation’s leading institutions to take full advantage of today’s cutting edge technologies.
“Adding Pedro to our team increases our capabilities exponentially,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “His industry experience will allow us to add a new dimension to our client engagements and his contacts in the industry will put us in a position to help more of the nation’s top banks. I am very pleased to have him working with us at BlackFin Group.”
During his 8 years at the Fed, Pedro was responsible, in part, for creating 3-to 5-year, forward-looking strategic roadmaps as well as identifying future technologies to meet the business capability needs of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy goals. He characterizes this as “helping to bridge the gap between business and technology.”
Before that, Fong was a principle at Innovative Relevance, where he consulted with clients to deliver innovative solutions that ensured growth. Before that, he was a principal at SunGard Global Services, a business process management consultancy. Over the course of his career, Fong has developed a number of specialties, including: strategic planning, business process improvement, organizational change management, process engineering, and technology business strategy.
“Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and other cutting edge technologies are quickly becoming the fundamental building blocks organizations will use to achieve their business goals,” Fong said. “It’s not going to be about any specific tool or brand, but rather about changing the culture in an industry that has resisted change for too long. I’m excited to be part of a team that helps organizations tackle this because there is no tool they can pull off the shelf that will get them there.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in training, application development, and consulting within the Mortgage Banking Industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing clients the best in resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
