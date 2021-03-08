When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Mediterranean Food Inc. of Warren, MI, is recalling its 2Lb plastic jar of "Alqosh Sesame Oil" because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled "Sesame Oil" were distributed in Michigan retail stores and distributors through our company's staff. The Product was distributed in the period from 11/06/2020 to 12/10/2020.

The product comes in a 2Lb, clear plastic jar marked with lot # 16082020 on the side of the jar and with a Production date of 08/16/2020 stamped on the side.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) at one of the retailers sold the product to which revealed the presence of Salmonella in some of the 2 Lb plastic jars of "Sesame Oil."

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Alqosh Sesame Oil "Tahin" 2Lb plastic jar with lot # 16082020 should not consume the product and are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund in the hours from 9:00Am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-586-777-3460.