GO! Pest Control Providing Free Estimates for Bed Bugs Extermination in Toronto and Ottawa

An industry leader in pest control in the Ottawa and Toronto regions is now offering estimates for one of its most in-demand services at no cost.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with GO! Pest Control announced today that it is now offering free estimates for bed bugs extermination in Toronto GTA and Ottawa NCR.

"Bed bugs treatment, if commenced at an early stage, will be beneficial for both the individual's health as well as the safety of homes," said Ariel Perets, spokesperson for GO! Pest Control. "We are excited to offer free estimates for bed bugs extermination."

Perets explained that bed bugs are parasitic insects that feed on blood. They originate their name from their desired habitat of homes and especially areas of beds where people sleep.

Bed Bugs, Perets revealed, are oval-shaped and are light brown or reddish-brown in colour. Adults expand to 4-5 mm in length and 1.5-3 mm in width. Bed bug bites can result in allergies and skin rashes.

In addition, during a span of six to twelve months, a female bed bug can lay upwards of around five hundred eggs. Female descendants can reproduce their first month. A bed bug infestation contains around three to four generations of bed bugs.

"Treatment of infestation should be done in the early stages so that the spread does not become wide," Perets stressed.

As to why anyone should take advantage of the company's free estimates for bed bugs, Perets pointed out that GO! Pest Control has been awarded Best of 2020 by, HomeStars (https://homestars.com/companies/2878383-go-pest-control?service_area=2061527#listing_overview), Canada's largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. HomeStars' mission is to give people the tools they need to hire right the first time for every home improvement project.

GO! Pest Control, which won the same award in 2019 and has also been listed in the top three for pest control in Ottawa since 2015, specializes in pest control for insects and rodents; Wildlife removal control and relocation; Prevention work, caulking, and more.

As to how customers rate GO! Pest Control, one customer, identified as Zafira, who hired the company for bed bugs, highly recommended the company in his HomeStars review.

"I received top-notch service. They were extremely professional and thorough in explaining the heat treatment process and what needed to be done. The representative was both friendly and patient in answering all our questions and kept us posted every step of the way. It was refreshing. I'm very pleased with the office staff as well. We highly recommend this company."

But that's not all. A second customer identified as J.P., who also received bed bugs services for his home, said, "They were very thorough with explanation and procedure that was to take place. They reviewed the status of rooms and removed any threat to the safety of the home and occupants. They went far above the call of duty in every respect. I'm very satisfied with the service."

For more information, please visit www.gopestcontrol.ca/pest-control-and-wildlife-removal and https://www.gopestcontrol.ca/blog/.

###

About GO! Pest Control

Our licensed pest control technicians, exterminators, and wildlife removal specialists get it right the first time. Every time. We take pride in serving the Ottawa region, with extended guarantees that will make you feel safe and comfortable again in your home or workplace.

Contact Details:

207 Bank Street

Ottawa, ON K2P 2N2

Canada

Phone: +1.613.366.2202

1-50 Alness st,

Toronto, ON, M3J 2G9

Canada

Phone: +1.905.832.1988