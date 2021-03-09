GAMING: AN OVERLOOKED PLATFORM FOR GOOD? Online Poll: Gamers want industry to be more active in achieving social change
In partnership with brands, NGOs and the gaming community, Games for Good is harnessing the power of gaming for social good.
Post pandemic, 65% of those surveyed say they play video games at least 5-6 hours a week; less than 50% believe gaming has had a positive impact on society.
Online gaming is an overlooked platform for social change. Gamers are socially conscious individuals who see the potential of online gaming as a vehicle for doing good.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 9th, 2021
— Bob Pearson, Co-Founder, Games for Good
Austin, TX, 03/08/21 – The global pandemic has intensified Americans’ love affair with online gaming, with 65 percent of respondents saying they spend at least 5-6 hours a week gaming online, according to an online survey conducted by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence on behalf of Games for Good. However, gamers are quick to say they expect more from the gaming experience.
“Online gaming is an overlooked platform for social change,” said Bob Pearson, Chairman of The Next Practices Group and Co-Founder of Games for Good. “This study confirms that online gamers – who represent nearly two-thirds of the population and 78 percent of those 14 to 18 years old – are socially conscious individuals who see online gaming as a vehicle for doing good.”
“Right now, only 23 percent of gamers say they have given to or participated in a charitable fundraising campaign online,” noted John McNeel, Founder of CHANGEx and CEO of in/PACT, two Games for Good partner companies. “At the same time, another 33 percent are interested in giving through gaming, including 50 percent of Urban Americans, 44 percent of African Americans, and 58 percent of Hispanics polled. This is a formidable tool for fundraising and social change, but it is largely underutilized.”
The study paints a picture of online gamers as socially conscious, with 64 percent of gamers saying that the gaming industry itself should play a more active role in achieving social change, but only 46 percent saying they believe gaming has already had a positive impact on society.
"Nearly two-thirds of respondents believe online games should be more socially responsible," said Mark Pfeifle, Co-Founder of Games for Good. "The survey results show that 62 percent of respondents say they are more likely to support companies who advertise on games that emphasize positive values."
According to the survey, online gaming has become more popular during the pandemic, with 54 percent who report spending more time playing, compared to just 9 percent who spend less and 35 percent who say their gaming time remains the same.
The online survey was conducted from January 27 to 29, 2021, with a sample of 1,261 adults over the age of 14 and a credibility interval of 2.8 points.
Games for Good is an Austin, Texas based social good video game developer that helps companies and non-profits harness the power of gaming as a platform to engage with the next generation of consumers, employees and supporters and to achieve meaningful social change.
Games for Good LLC
Games for Good includes a partnership with The Game Agency, a leading creator of games for the private sector; CHANGEx, a social purpose consultancy which is part of The Next Practices Group; and in/PACT, a cloud-based charitable giving platform. Founders and Board Members also include leading human rights author and expert, Matthew Daniels, J.D., PhD.; communications expert Mark Pfeifle, President at Off the Record Strategies; Dr. Victoria Romero, Chief Behavioral Scientist (Technical Missions Systems), CACI; award winning author and human rights activist Michealene Cristini Risley, Chief Creative and Licensing Officer, AMMA; Richard Myers, President, Kansas State University (retired four-star general in the U.S. Air Force and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff); John Belluomini, Founder of the Center for Greater Good and Chairman of Peak Bank; Kip Knight, Founder of CMO Coaches and Operating Partner, Thomvest Ventures; Wim Stocks, EVP, Commercial & Partnerships, Vindex & Belong Gaming, and Wenda Harris Millard, vice chairman of MediaLink. John McNeel is serving as Board Member of Games for Good, which will operate within CHANGEx.
The Next Practice
The Next Practices Group (The Next Practice) is a founder-driven collective of firms that form common teams to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for its clients. Games for Good is the first new product to launch from X Labs, which serves as the incubator of new ideas for the group, which consists of eight firms with expertise that includes digital media, communications, performance marketing, social purpose, technology solutions and software development, data science and analytics and security (cyber and physical). The central firm within the Group is known as The Next Practice. Teams are based in Austin, Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C. and Hong Kong.
CONTACT: John McNeel
TEL.: 646-752-0407
EMAIL: john@change-x.io
