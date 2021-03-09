GAMING: AN OVERLOOKED PLATFORM FOR GOOD? Online Poll: Gamers want industry to be more active in achieving social change

In partnership with brands, NGOs and the gaming community, Games for Good is harnessing the power of gaming for social good. 64% of those surveyed agree that the gaming industry should play a more active role in achieving positive social change.

Post pandemic, 65% of those surveyed say they play video games at least 5-6 hours a week; less than 50% believe gaming has had a positive impact on society.

Online gaming is an overlooked platform for social change. Gamers are socially conscious individuals who see the potential of online gaming as a vehicle for doing good.” — Bob Pearson, Co-Founder, Games for Good