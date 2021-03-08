Women's International Day with one of a kind coffee company

Coumba Ndao, CEO @ GOffee GOffee coffee delivery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy International Women’s Day!

Millions of people gathered in 1911 to celebrate women on March 8th, and even now, International Women’s Day continues to serve as a global day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

At GOffee, we champion diversity and inclusion in all that we do, but today encouraged us to step back and share an extra appreciation for our fearless female leader: Coumba Ndao, CEO.

This year, the IWD 2021 theme is #ChooseToChallenge. Since coming to New York from France in the summer of 2019, Coumba continuously chooses to overcome challenge after challenge. She left her entire family and all of her friends behind to move to a new city and forge her independence. Coumba successfully navigates an unfamiliar culture, lifestyle, and industry.

She joined the team as VP of Sales and Operations in 2019 and was recently promoted to CEO. Despite her inexperience working in the coffee industry, Coumba’s fierce desire to learn and her adaptability allows her to excel in this role. In light of a global pandemic and a struggling American economy, Coumba has stayed optimistic and creative through it all. Due to her leadership abilities, GOffee transformed its entire business model to deliver within a residential market as companies canceled subscriptions in light of shutdowns. She creates profitable, innovative solutions and propels GOffee forward despite major setbacks. Her resilience is unmatched.

She juggles her growing family, a new job, and a new way of life with grace and poise. Coumba works tirelessly, and she inspires her colleagues to do the same. Although her title commands great authority, she works with everyone as an equal and believes that the best work is accomplished as a team. Most of all, she leads with empathy and compassion. She is kind and respectful in all situations, and our team would not function nearly as well without her. As she plans to scale the company to new locations outside of NYC, she also makes an effort to support her local community. By hiring 10 new employees and partnering with 20 local coffee shops, Coumba combines philanthropy and profitability. Instances like this demonstrate her selflessness and entrepreneurial spirit that has brought GOffee great success this past year.

In a recent interview focused on the story of her immigration to America, she was asked to describe how she uses her success to bring goodness into the world. She shared, “I utilize my work to bring harmony to my company and those around me. I come from a country where everyone lives equally and equitably regardless of what we look like or where we come from. Here, I work tirelessly every day to embrace the diversity around me and unite others. Treating others with respect transcends all languages and borders, and I believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. Although I am able to do this on a small scale (amidst my co-workers, neighbors, and even strangers), I believe in this sentiment with the utmost sincerity.”

Take a minute today (and every day) to lift up the women in your life and acknowledge their unique individuality and contributions to society. To Coumba and every woman, we appreciate you, we celebrate you, and we thank you.

