Cytovia Therapeutics’ Management to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic “off-the-shelf” gene-edited Natural Killer (NK) and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-NK cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), announced today that its management will be presenting and participating in panel discussions at the following industry conferences:



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Event Details: Presentation (Dr. Daniel Teper)

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 9th 2021 at 7AM ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/2PFdJzL (Available on Demand)

33rd ROTH Annual Conference

Event Details: Panel Discussion, Pushing the Envelope on Bispecific Antibodies (Dr. Daniel Teper)

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 16th 2021 at 3pm ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3bsvmLu

Innate Killer Summit 2021

Event Details: Industry Leaders’ Fireside Chat (Dr. Daniel Teper)

Date & Time: March 24, 2021 at 10 am ET

Event Details: Presentation, Harnessing the Power of Gene-Editing to Improve the Durability and Function of NK Cells (Dr. Wei Li)

Date & Time: March 24, 2021 at 3:10 ET

Members of the Cytovia management team will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the events.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and applies precision engineering to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to develop the safest, most effective, most broadly-available Natural Killer cell therapy as a first line of defense against cancer. Cytovia’s proprietary multi-specific antibody platform has been customized to engage and activate NK Cells at the tumor site. Both platforms offer optionality to clinicians and can also be used synergistically. Cytovia’s R&D laboratories and GMP manufacturing facility are augmented by scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, STC Biologics, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Learn more at www.cytoviatx.com

About Gene-Edited, iPSC-derived NK Cells

Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CAR) are fusion proteins that combine an extracellular antigen recognition domain with an intracellular co-stimulatory signaling domain. Natural Killer (NK) cells are modified genetically to allow insertion of a CAR. CAR-NK cell therapy has demonstrated initial clinical relevance without the limitations of CAR-T, such as Cytokine Release Syndrome, neurotoxicity or Graft vs Host Disease (GVHD). In addition, CAR-NKs are naturally allogeneic, available off-the-shelf and may be able to be administered on an outpatient basis. Recent innovative developments with the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived CAR-NKs, an innovative technology, allow large quantities of true off-the-shelf, homogeneous genetically modified CAR NK cells to be produced from a gene-edited iPSC master cell bank, and thus hold promise to expand access to cell therapy for many patients.

