The Top Influencers Making an Impact on Clubhouse

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early 2020 a new community came into existence. It is the next wave of innovation in social media. This new movement and community is an app called Clubhouse. Clubhouse is a voice based app, where community is created through open forums of discussion. It is currently only available on iOS, soon to be released worldwide.



We would like to thank the team at CaphIQ for their research and findings in formulating this article.

The power of Clubhouse is the ability for users to gather people, create discussions and establish new relationships. It has become a powerful tool in restoring human connections during a year of feeling so separated due to the COVID pandemic. It has allowed people from all over the world to connect and build new tribes and community.

One of the most powerful aspects of Clubhouse has been the access the app has provided for entrepreneurs and business leaders to some of the top leaders and business influencers worldwide. Daily they are gathering in rooms, sharing wisdom, creating resources, and much more.

Some incredible venture and investment deals have taken place as a result of the connections and meetings in Clubhouse. Startups have been funded, businesses started, and entrepreneurs empowered. Millions of dollars of revenue and impact have been generated as a result of the power of Clubhouse.

Included in this movement are some of the Top Leaders in the world. This incredible list of leaders and influencers includes the following

Tai Lopez



Instagram: @tailopez



Tai Lopez is an investor, partner, and advisor to almost two-dozen multi-million-dollar businesses. Through his popular book club and podcasts, The Tai Lopez Show, Tai shares advice on how to achieve health, wealth, love, and happiness with over 1.4 million people in 40 countries. The Tai Lopez Show gets around 800,000 downloads per month. In addition, Tai also owns the largest book shipping club in the world, Mentor Box, and was voted the Number 1 Social Media Influencer by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Larry Kim



Larry Kim is the founder of WordStream, the world's largest PPC marketing software company managing +1 Billion dollars annually for tens of thousands of companies. Also the founder of MobileMonkey, a provider of chat marketing tools for SMS, Website Chat, Instagram DM Automation and Facebook Messenger. Marketer of the Year according to PPC Hero, Search Engine Land, and the US Search Awards. Learn more at https://mobilemonkey.com/

Isis Djata



Isis Djata, 38, is a TV and Film Director, Screenwriter, Producer and Host. She is the first Black female to write and direct an Italian mob show. Today, Djata is known as the Master Moderator on Clubhouse. From curating great conversations to co-producing live shows for Randi Zuckerberg, Djata’s services are in demand. Isis created three courses to teach others how to monetize Clubhouse, and she has a talk show coming to the app. Learn more at www.meetisisdjata.com

Alexa D’Agostino



Alexa D’Agostino (@marketingbymodification) is an entrepreneur, digital marketer, and business coach. She founded her first company at the age of 18 and sold it for millions a couple of years later. As an experienced entrepreneur, she has now built and sold over 5 of her own companies and has helped over 250 others create the business of her dreams. Her main focus is to help people unlock the power of their inner entrepreneur and live the life they deserve. Through her Passion to CEO Masterclass, she helps others turn their passions into thriving 6-figure+ businesses. You can also find her on Forbes, where she regularly provides high-quality articles about the industry, letting entrepreneurs scale like never before.

Gary Henderson



Gary Henderson - 39 - Gary is the marketing strategist behind many of your favorite influencers like Hal Elrod, Gabby Bernstein, JLD, Lisa Sasevich, and many others. It wasn’t until the launch of Clubhouse that Gary began to grow his own personal brand. Gary used his voice and shared his strategies helping others to quickly build a loyal community and garner a publishing deal for his upcoming book on Clubhouse. Gary gives real strategies to help you grow your business, make more money, and maximize your authority. You can learn more at www.DigitalMarketing.org

Michael Robison



Michael Robison - 40 - known as Mr. Clubhouse, Michael is a serial entrepreneur, investor, advisor and strategic consultant. He is focused on helping companies become focused and aligned around a solid culture and leadership structure. Michael helps entrepreneurs align with the right funding, partnerships and building a great team. You can learn more at www.misterclubhouse.com



Maresa Friedman



Global Strategist, speaker and educator that works with brands and executives in the Fortune 100. She continually has given more than 400+ hours of time to entrepreneurs to help them launch and pivot during Covid. Maresa has been intentional about work and mentorship with low to moderate income entrepreneurs working with organizations like the San Diego Workforce Partnership, Walmart Foundation and Wix.com to create opportunities for small business owners. Learn more at ExecutiveCatHerder.com

Brad Hart



With 20 years as an entrepreneur and 16 years managing wealth under his belt, Brad is committed to helping entrepreneurs and investors reach their full potential, so they can focus on solving the grand challenges of our time. His company, Make More Marbles, is focused on helping them generate, grow and give wealth based on their core values. With his books and training, he helps leaders heal the world with masterminds and learn sound, time tested principles for managing wealth. Brad is the author of the 8 Minute Mastermind and The 8 Minute Money Manager. Find out more about Brad at http://bradhart.club

Scott Duffy



Scott Duffy is a Business Strategist & Consultant. His proprietary business mapping process has been used to transform leaders and their organizations through a direct approach to revenue, scale, and exit. His online academy teaches entrepreneurs “what to do NOW and what’s coming NEXT to build a great business." He started his career with Tony Robbins, played key roles launching CBS Sportsline, NBC Internet, & FOXSports.com, before selling his company to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Learn more at www.scottduffy.com

Monique Sar



Monique Sar - 29 - Monique is an e-commerce executive, business consultant, investor, and boss. She is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build and scale 6 & 7 figure businesses. With an emphasis on personal development, she helps her clients achieve lasting results in performance. Coming from an immigrant family herself, Monique has a mission to help other minority owned businesses achieve massive success. Clubhouse has been a way for her to give back, hire, and create connections. Learn more at moniquesar.com

Follow Monique on Instagram @moniquesar.boss and on Clubhouse @moniquesar

Polina Groman



Polina Groman - 41 - Polina is an award winning strategic advisor, serial entrepreneur, investor and a master connector. She is focused on helping visionary CEO's authentically align with their unique voice and leverage their brand assets to win new market shares. Her mission is to help 1,00000 humans authentically become their own happiness gurus that create a ripple effect of good. Polina helps female entrepreneurs align with their brand voice, create strategic partnerships and build an incredible culture & teams. You can learn more at polinagro.com

Frank Sinopoli



Frank Sinopoli - Franks past is most recognized for starting, scaling and selling Canada's first digital grocery coupon to $20 billion tech giant CGI. Currently, Frank is the founder and CEO of Grocery Neighbour, the world's first chain of mobile grocery stores which was recently named the Global Retail trends & Innovation award winner for 2021 (Nike won 2020). As a strategic advisor, Frank recently shifted his focus from advising top tier brands to now solely helping startups find their critical path. www.groceryneighbour.com

Kurt Walker



Kurt Walker - 39 - Visionary, Venture Capitalist, Investor, Founder

He advises entrepreneurs and institutions by utilizing his financial expertise to help build, scale, fund, and acquire businesses.

Involvement: Precedo Capital, One Tree Wealth, Fenix Ventures, & the SPICE Nation Mastermind Network.

With a focus on impact driven community building, A-team creation, strategic partnerships, impact investing, and growth capital, he has funded hundreds of start-ups.

Www.theSPICEnation.com

Branden Lark



Branden Lark – Branden is a serial entrepreneur who is well versed in the business development and social branding space. His engaging approach helps entrepreneurs, institutions, and corporations understand the importance of branding from various standpoints such as marketing, social media, search engine optimization, and online advertising. In 2020, Branden helped over 100 small business generate their first $10,000 during a global pandemic. Branden is quickly becoming a powerhouse on Clubhouse. You can learn more at BrandingByBranden.com

Alisha Schenk



Alisha Schenck is an entrepreneur, marketing consultant and investor. She helps businesses and brands scale to 7, 8 & 9 figures with high-impact strategy, funnels and traffic. She has received numerous awards, recognition and accolades from industry leaders such as ClickFunnels and Russell Brunson. You can learn more at www.alishaschenck.com

Sara Pugh



Sara Pugh is the CEO of Talent Mavericks, a boutique fractional sales enablement firm that partners with executives and entrepreneurs to create traction in the market. Their latest projects include the opening of REBAR Wellness, Houston’s first Biohacking Wellness Center focused on making small incremental improvements to your health and well-being. Offering therapies for everything from mental health, weight loss and anti-aging to tools for high performance athletes. TalentMavericks.com

Latasha Mitchell



Latasha Mitchell - 33 - Latasha is a Joint Venture Strategist. She helps Entrepreneurs & brands harness the untapped power of partnerships to scale their businesses faster and easier than they ever imagined, all without spending a dime on paid ads. She's revolutionizing joint ventures, shifting the paradigm to a fresher, more effective method of collaboration. Working with many Multimillion-dollar brands, she's regarded as the Joint Venture Marketing authority.

She is in high demand to show others how to grow their business without using conventional marketing strategies.

About CaphIQ

CaphIQ is a new generation Consulting Company and Business Facilitator for all Startups, Individuals and organizations seeking digital branding.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/426a13a3-7f9d-4349-9bcf-9e9e85d17819

Media Contact - Saurabh Singla CEO & Co-Founder CaphIQ saurabh@caphiq.com www.caphiq.com