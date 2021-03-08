Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,340 in the last 365 days.

SRI International Awarded $11.5 Million DARPA Contract to Accelerate Fully Homomorphic Encryption

A practical fully homomorphic encryption capability could secure data being processed on, and sent to, untrusted clouds, and especially the volumes of data required to train AI and ML models

/EIN News/ -- Menlo Park, California, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A practical fully homomorphic encryption capability could secure data being processed on, and sent to, untrusted clouds, and especially the volumes of data required to train AI and ML models

MENLO PARK, Calif, March 8, 2021 – SRI International today announced that DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, has awarded the research institute an $11.5 million contract to develop a new hardware accelerator chip to support fully homomorphic encryption (FHE). The resulting hardware and supporting software solution could enable practical FHE, which has broad commercial implications, such as accelerating the computations required to process large volumes of sensitive data for machine learning and to train artificial intelligence and enhancing security for data hosted in untrusted cloud computing platforms.

With most data encryption strategies, data has to be decrypted before processing, which presents security and privacy concerns. FHE enables computations to be performed on encrypted data rather than rather than clear plaintext, but FHE-based computations involve “noise” that accumulates with each computation, that may ultimately render the encrypted result of the computations undecryptable. Solving the problem will require a new type of accelerator CPU architecture and supporting software to speed up processing time which will reduce overhead and control the noise. The DARPA contract is part of a larger initiative named DPRIVE, Data Protection in Virtual Environments, with the stated goal of developing a
chip to accelerate FHE.

SRI has assembled a world-class team of researchers and engineers for this initiative. “Creating a new hardware accelerator for FHE encrypted data is a unique technical challenge that requires expertise in co-processor architectures, hardware design, computer-aided verification of hardware, software, mathematics and FHE algorithms,” said Dr. Karim Eldefrawy, Principal Computer Scientist for the Computer Science Lab (CSL) at SRI International. “With the team of word-class researchers we have assembled for this project, we are confident that in a few years we can develop a viable hardware solution that will make FHE data processing practical and commercially viable for a large set of applications.”

###

SRI International

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.


Nicole Boyd
Firecracker PR
(888) 317-4687 ext. 711
nicole@firecrackerpr.com

Kaleigh DeBias
SRI International
(862) 222-4559
kaleigh.debias@sri.com

You just read:

SRI International Awarded $11.5 Million DARPA Contract to Accelerate Fully Homomorphic Encryption

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.