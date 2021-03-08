CyGlass and Ingram Micro Cloud Join Forces to Address Growing Cybersecurity Market in Australia and New Zealand

/EIN News/ -- LITTLETON, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingram Micro Inc. the world’s leading global technology provider and distributor, and CyGlass, a SaaS-based network security and compliance company have formed a strategic partnership in response to Australia and New Zealand’s growing demand for cybersecurity services. CyGlass Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS) will give small and medium organizations in ANZ advanced cyber security technology able to baseline IT activity and detect anomalies. CyGlass helps organizations see risks, stop attacks and prove compliance.

According to AustCyber’s Digital Census 2020, Australians spent approximately $5.6 billion on cyber security in 2020 - from both local and international providers - a figure that is expected to increase to $7.6 billion by 2024. Small and medium organizations generate about a quarter of the cyber sector's revenue in Australia, with the rest directed to diversified professional services providers, technology integrators, mid-tier providers and defense contractors.

Ingram Micro Cloud will enable CyGlass to help secure this growing market by incorporating network security and compliance requirements into its cloud security and managed service offerings. The partnership extends Ingram Micro’s security capabilities through its analytics, explainable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, to offer solutions and services that will help partners see and prioritize risks on their network, stop threats gaining a foothold and prove compliance in the ANZ market when securing critical assets and data. The agentless SaaS solution does this without the need for on-premise software or hardware and is easily integrated with the existing security infrastructure.

The CyGlass NDaaS allows small IT and security teams to:

Identify and classify which assets are most important to their business

Gain operational knowledge of the network to surface abnormal risky activities

Surface security and IT risks including those from remote working and cloud

Detect threats that other security tools miss through ‘explainable AI’ powered detection

Prioritize threats and reduce anomalies to a small number of ‘Smart Alerts’ prioritized by risk

Automate continuous monitoring for threats across networks, cloud, ransomware, and VPNs. Detects, responds and blocks cyber attacks 24 x 7

Automate compliance policies and AI, activated with the push of a button using CyGlass Goals and Objectives

Prove compliance through prebuilt reporting including control effectiveness, SLA tracking, and compliance objective metrics

Jason Langley, Ingram Micro New Zealand Managing Director, says cybersecurity is an issue for every company today. “A sound cybersecurity posture backed by intelligent technology is essential. CyGlass is breaking new ground in the fight against cybercrime by being able to bypass traditional network constraints such as firewalls, sending network metadata to cloud servers for analysis and threat detection. We are therefore thrilled to be able to offer CyGlass to our extensive range of Cloud security solutions.”

Trent Gomersall, Director of Cloud, for Ingram Micro Australia said: “Australia’s large businesses had a cybersecurity wake-up call last year with the news of a sophisticated state-sponsored attack. In 2021, cybersecurity is as important as physical security. We’re pleased to be working with CyGlass to help smaller organizations see risks, stop attacks, show compliance and get on with their core business.”

Ed Jackowiak, President of CyGlass said: “Cloud-based services have become more critical to businesses than ever before thanks to the pandemic, and we’re proud to be working with Ingram Micro Cloud at the very forefront of this market. The combination of our simple to deploy yet powerful NDaaS solution with Ingram Micro Cloud’s proven route to market will go far in supporting the needs of small to mid-sized IT and security teams in the ANZ market. Protecting the networks of small and medium organizations against cyberattack is not only important, but it can also be critical to survival – we look forward to working with Ingram Micro Cloud on that mission.”

For more about CyGlass and Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS) for small and medium organizations watch our video and sign up for a free threat assessment.

ABOUT CYGLASS



CyGlass is a leading provider of network-centric, threat detection solutions that allow customers of all sizes to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass’ mission is to provide organizations with a new level of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. Its asset oriented, risk-based approach to threat detection and mitigation focuses attention on the emerging attacks which pose the greatest risk. www.cyglass.com . CyGlass is a subsidiary of Nominet Inc.

ABOUT INGRAM MICRO

Ingram Micro helps businesses realise the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realise the promise of technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ingrammicrocloud.com/au/en/

Contact: Betsy Kosheff Betsy.Kosheff@Cyglass.com 413-717-1410