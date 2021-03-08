IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion from Fortune 10 Customer

Q1 Managed Services Bookings to Date Surges to 60% YoY Growth

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that the company’s Managed Services bookings for Q1 2021 to date are now 60% greater than Managed Services bookings for all of Q1 2020. The sales momentum builds upon previous announcements throughout the quarter, as IZEA has seen a dramatic uptick in Managed Services contracts that began in Q4 of 2020. IZEA previously reported that its Managed Services bookings increased 48% in Q4 of 2020, as compared to Q4 2019. The company expects to build on the current growth in Q1 and currently has a strong pipeline of new opportunities with both new and existing customers.



The most recent surge is the result of multiple contracts being awarded to IZEA in the past week. The customers include a Fortune 10 company, a global consumer packaged goods company, and a global retailer.

Bookings are a measure of all sales orders minus any known or expected cancellations or refunds with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and could be subject to future adjustment. Revenue from Managed Services bookings are typically recognized over a 6-month period on average.

“The last six months have been extraordinary,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “I believe we are seeing a fundamental realignment of marketing strategy from brands spanning virtually all industry verticals. Influencer marketing is commanding more attention from CMOs and garnering a greater share of brand budget. We are well positioned to take advantage of this shift and intend to aggressively invest in growth and technology to better serve our customer base.”

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

