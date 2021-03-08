Skye Bioscience Appoints Cannabinoid Science Experts Giovanni Appendino, PhD and Eduardo Muñoz, MD, PhD to Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, announced today the appointment of scientific innovators and cannabinoid experts, Giovanni Appendino, PhD and Eduardo Muñoz, MD, PhD to its scientific advisory board.

“We are honored to welcome two of the world’s most influential thought leaders in cannabinoid science, Drs. Appendino and Muñoz, to our scientific advisory board as we continue to advance our research and deepen our understanding of cannabinoid-based medicines,” said Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer of Skye Bioscience. “Their combined expertise, insights, and experience in developing cannabinoid-derived clinical candidates will be invaluable as we advance and broaden our pipeline.”

Dr. Appendino has researched natural products for over 40 years, leading to the discovery and isolation of over 200 novel compounds, including novel phytocannabinoids and chemistry for cannabinoid-derived molecules. He is a Professor of Organic Chemistry, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Eastern Piedmont, Novara, Italy, where his research activities focus on isolation, chemical modification, and bioactive natural products synthesis. In recognition of his research, he was awarded the Rhône-Poulenc Rorer Award of the Phytochemical Society of Europe in 1991, the Quilico Medal of the Italian Chemical Society in 2009 the Bruker Prize of the Phytochemical Society of Europe in 2014. In 2018, he was elected to the Italian Academy of Sciences for his achievements in chemistry.

Dr. Appendino has authored over 400 peer-reviewed articles, 15 book chapters, and 32 patents on natural products chemistry and bioactivity. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal Fitoterapia and editorial board member of the journals Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B, Pharma Nutrition, Natural Products Research, Chinese Herbal Medicines, and the book series Progress in the Chemistry of Organic Natural Products.

Dr. Muñoz has over 35 years of experience in biomedical research, focused on cannabinoids, pharmacology, and inflammation, providing deep expertise in the mechanism of actions of cannabinoids and the development of new cannabinoid-based chemical entities. He is a Professor of Immunology, Department of Cell Biology, Physiology and Immunology of the University of Córdoba, Spain, and Director of the inflammation and cancer research group at the Institute Maimonides for Biomedical Research Córdoba.

Dr. Muñoz has authored of over 300 articles, book chapters, patents, and is an editorial board member of journals Planta Medica, and Fitoterapia. He is also the co-founder of two biotech companies, VivaCell Biotechnology (now Emerald Biotechnology) and InnoHealth Group (now part of Evonik Industries GmbH).

Dr's. Appendino & Muñoz will serve alongside Skye’s world-class ophthalmology advisory board, comprised of Jeffrey Goldberg, MD, Ph.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University; Louis Pasquale, MD, FARVO, Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine, Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Vice-Chair of Translational Ophthalmology Research, Mount Sinai; and Robert Ritch, MD, Shelley, and Steven Einhorn Distinguished Chair, Surgeon Director Emeritus and Chief of Glaucoma Services at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

About Skye Bioscience, Inc.

Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary, cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead molecule, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated potential as a new class of therapy to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure that is superior to currently available drugs. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com.

CONTACT

Karam Takhar

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Email: ir@skyebioscience.com

Phone: (858) 410-0266

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Skye’s most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.