Fierce Medtech Names Canary Medical a “Fierce 15” Company for 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CARLSBAD, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Medical today announced that it has been named by Fierce Medtech as one of 2020’s Fierce 15, designating it as one of the most promising private companies in the industry.



“Almost a decade ago, we saw the potential to improve outcomes and reduce cost in healthcare by doing for implanted medical devices what Silicon Valley has done for just about everything else: connecting them to the internet. As these efforts begin to bear fruit, it’s tremendously gratifying to be recognized by Fierce Medtech, and industry analysts generally, as a leader in this space,” said Bill Hunter, MD, CEO of Canary Medical. “Our first program, currently under review by the FDA, will allow the world’s best-selling prosthetic knee joint to generate data on implant function and patient activity with unprecedented accuracy and compliance. And what we’ve learned in orthopedics has shown us the way forward, as we look toward connecting implantable devices in many different therapeutic areas.”

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” — championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Medtech’s 9th annual Fierce 15 selection. This year’s full list of winners can be viewed online at https://www.fiercebiotech.com/special-report/fierce-medtech-s-2020-fierce-15 .



Conor Hale, associate editor of Fierce Medtech, added, “Each member of this year’s Fierce 15 class stands out in a different way, but they all overcame a year of unforgettable obstacles, making each of their successes that much more significant — and all have the potential to deliver changes in healthcare that promise to outlast this pandemic.”

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 90,000 medical technology industry professionals, Fierce Medtech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Medtech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Fierce Medtech

Fierce Medtech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on Fierce Medtech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

About Canary Medical

Canary Medical was conceived and created by a team of surgeons, medical device developers, and IoT experts with the vision that (1) healthcare transformation requires better and cheaper healthcare data, (2) better monitoring and better data will produce better outcomes at lower costs, and (3) patients own their healthcare data and should be compensated for its use. Canary Medical’s patented implant and data management ecosystem technology provides the vehicle to implement its vision. Canary is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, researchers and data scientists globally regarded for their expertise in medical device design, development and data informatics.

Headquartered in Vancouver, with U.S. offices in Carlsbad, CA, Canary Medical has raised approximately $45 million from a premier syndicate of investors, including Global Health Sciences (a joint venture between Quark Ventures and GF Securities), Biosciences Managers and Kobuck Limited, interested in innovative biotech, life sciences and healthcare companies. Canary Medical was named as a recipient as part of the 22nd Annual LifeSciences BC Awards, specifically recognized as the Medical/Digital Technology Company of the Year.

For more information contact us at admin@canarymedical.com or visit www.canarymedical.com. Follow Canary Medical on Twitter at @CanaryMedical.

