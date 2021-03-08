Fogo de Chão Greets Spring With New Bone-In Ribeye and In-Season Market Table Offerings

New menu items include fresh salads at their peak, soup and dessert, all available for a limited time

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover “what’s next” at every turn, is celebrating the season of warmer weather with a new spring menu. From a flavorful, bone-in cut and Market Table salads to a house-made dessert and more, Fogo’s new spring selections are now available for a limited time as part of the Full Churrasco Experience at all restaurants nationwide.



“This time of year marks a period of renewal and fresh beginnings when we can bring in-season fruits, vegetables and fire-roasted additions to our menu for all of our guests to explore and enjoy,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “At Fogo, we strive to bring our guests joy while dining out through our Brazilian hospitality and continued innovation to enhance their experience.”

Fogo’s innovative spring menu offerings include:

Bone-In Beef Ancho Ribeye : Aged for 21 days for more flavor, this ribeye is slow-roasted on the bone to preserve the rich flavors of bone-in steaks.

: Aged for 21 days for more flavor, this ribeye is slow-roasted on the bone to preserve the rich flavors of bone-in steaks. Whipped Ricotta with Crudité : Fresh ricotta cheese is topped with extra virgin olive oil, parsley, mint, roasted garlic and thyme, served alongside fresh vegetables.

: Fresh ricotta cheese is topped with extra virgin olive oil, parsley, mint, roasted garlic and thyme, served alongside fresh vegetables. Roasted Eggplant : Marinated with peppadew peppers, garlic, capers and fresh herbs, the roasted eggplant is then tossed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar.

: Marinated with peppadew peppers, garlic, capers and fresh herbs, the roasted eggplant is then tossed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar. Apple Manchego Salad : Granny smith apples and manchego cheese are tossed with honey, lime zest and black mission figs.

: Granny smith apples and manchego cheese are tossed with honey, lime zest and black mission figs. Cucumber Salad : Fresh cucumber served with pickled onion and Brazilian vinaigrette.

: Fresh cucumber served with pickled onion and Brazilian vinaigrette. Tomato Mozzarella Soup : Ripe tomatoes and fresh basil are blended with a touch of sour cream and Parmesan cheese, topped with buffalo mozzarella and Pão de Queijo croutons.

: Ripe tomatoes and fresh basil are blended with a touch of sour cream and Parmesan cheese, topped with buffalo mozzarella and Pão de Queijo croutons. Passion Fruit Mousse: Rich passion fruit mousse is topped with tart passion fruit glaze and a puffed pastry crisp.



Each of the spring menu additions pairs perfectly with Fogo’s signature fire-roasted meats, including Picanha sirloin and tender lamb chops. Fogo’s a la carte seafood options like Chilled Lobster and Shrimp appetizer and indulgent cuts like a Wagyu New York Strip can be added to any dining experience for even more variety and decadence.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its seasonal offerings or to make dining reservations, please visit http://www.fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 55 locations across the globe, including 43 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Five additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery.

For more information, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

