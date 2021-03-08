Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Onboarding software provider Able unveils Integration Hub to showcase all the ways Able connects to best-in-class hiring solutions

Including ATS, WOTC providers, background check providers, and more, Able Integration Hub offers customers a variety of top-tier solutions available to integrate with the Able platform and deliver a comprehensive candidate onboarding experience.

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, OH, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Able, the leading provider of onboarding automation technology, has introduced the Able Integration Hub, a listing of solutions integrated with the onboarding platform that extends its ability to provide a tailored and automated experience for recruiters and their candidates. 

Committed to making it easy to move candidates through all the  stages of the candidate onboarding journey, since its founding, Able has built relationships with providers that share the same commitment to delivering best-in-class, trusted solutions in their respective specialities. 

The Able Integration Hub, which includes select providers across applicant tracking systems, payroll, and background check solutions and more, gives staffing firms a multitude of opportunities to create an onboarding tech stack that works best for the needs of their firm while relying on Able as the connecting solution.   

“We know onboarding processes can range from straightforward to extremely complex, so we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to onboarding candidates,” said Gerald Hetrick, Able CEO. “Organizations need the option to integrate across solutions to meet their specific needs, while keeping their data in one central system. The solutions offered in the Able Integration Hub are trusted providers that align with the overall goal of our software, which is to seamlessly get candidates through the onboarding process and on to a great first day.” 

For the complete list of solutions in the Able Integration Hub please visit ableteams.com/hub.


About Able:

Able offers fully-featured onboarding automation software to help staffing firms ensure all

candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company’s cloud-based, mobile-first

platform makes qualifying, hiring, and engaging candidates easy for everyone involved. Able

can automate even the most complex of hiring workflows, so staffing firms can hire up to 90

percent faster at half the cost. For more information, visit www.ableteams.com and follow

@AbleOnboarding on LinkedIn.


Myriha Burce
Able
myriha.burce@ableteams.com

