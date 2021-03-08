Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Delcath Systems to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today that management will participate at these upcoming virtual investor conferences: 

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product, HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

Contact:

Delcath Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@delcath.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara 
(646)-755-7412 
james@haydenir.com


