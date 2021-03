M-Vest and Maxim Group LLC Expand Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to Three Days

/EIN News/ -- Presenting Innovative Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Healthcare, Industrials, Electric Vehicles, TMT, and Consumer Products



NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Vest LLC an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings, and its sister company Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, are adding a third day to their Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. The conference will now take place on March 17, 18, and 19th from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, you will hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play, and industrial executives setting new standards. We will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

Sponsors include Ellenoff Grossman and Schole, LLP, Loeb and Loeb LLP, Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Co., Equiniti, Pryor Cashman LLP, Harter Seacrest & Emery, Schiff Hardin LLP, Marcum LLP, Meridian Risk Management, and Crescendo Communications.

To learn more about presenting and attending, sign up for M-Vest HERE.

ABOUT M VEST LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC

Maxim Group is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.