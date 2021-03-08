OSS to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.



The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison, and chief sales and marketing officer, Jim Ison.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

