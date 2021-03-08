Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AMD To Host Digital Launch of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors on March 15, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will host a digital global launch of the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

The digital launch is slated to feature presentations by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering and CTO Mark Papermaster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, Forrest Norrod, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit, Dan McNamara and appearances by industry-leading data center partners and customers.

The launch will be accessible on the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC launch site starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live stream event and will be available for one year after the event.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages. 

AMD, the AMD logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.


Contact:
Aaron Grabein 
AMD Communications 
(512) 602-8950 
Aaron.Grabein@amd.com

Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
(408) 749-5467
laura.graves@amd.com

