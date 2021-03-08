Insigniam Founding Partner Nathan O. Rosenberg Joins Leaders in Calling for Addressing America’s Infrastructure Crisis
PHILADELPHA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a commentary piece published by Fortune Magazine, Insigniam founding partner Nathan O. Rosenberg joins Jack Hockema and Vicki Poponi to discuss the critical importance of modernizing and improving our nation’s infrastructure in order to support a strong and growing economy. The authors note that while addressing infrastructure is a complex challenge involving multiple stakeholders, it is a unique issue in that it enjoys strong bipartisan support with 80% of Americans in favor of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. Several tragic incidents, including a failing power grid in Texas, poisonous drinking water in Flint, Michigan, and a bridge collapse in Minneapolis demonstrate the urgency of this system failure.
Mr. Rosenberg, along with Mr. Hockema and Ms. Poponi, makes three recommendations for tackling the issue. Firstly, they suggest reforming the regulatory regime writing that “Properly instituted, regulation can promote competition, which in turn will help us get the best infrastructure at the least cost.” Second of all, they implore thinking strategically. This would look like investing for the long term to be on a sustainable fiscal course while anticipating evolving technologies and prioritizing reliability. Lastly, they write that federal, state, and local decision-makers must coordinate to act in a way that is fiscally responsible, exploring public-private partnerships where appropriate. Read the full op-ed in Fortune Magazine.
Mr. Rosenberg, Mr. Hockema, and Ms. Poponi are all members of The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED). This is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy organization that delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions to our nation’s most critical issues.
Since its inception in 1942, CED has addressed national priorities to promote sustained economic growth and development to benefit all Americans. CED’s work in these early years led to great policy accomplishments including the Marshall Plan, the economic development program that helped rebuild Europe and maintain peace, the Bretton Woods Agreement that established the new global financial system, and both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
Over thirty years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives. In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. See more at: https://insigniam.com/
