PROXENSE, LLC.—REPRESENTED BY HECHT PARTNERS—FILES SUIT AGAINST SAMSUNG FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT
Each time a Samsung Pay is used to facilitate a transaction, our IP is infringed. We are thrilled to be working with Hecht Partners to enforce our valuable patents.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proxense, LLC (“Proxense”), a pioneer in mobile payment technologies, has filed a lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (“Samsung”) for alleged infringement of Proxense's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,352,730; 9,049,188; 9,235,700; 9,298,905; and 10,698,989. These patents protect Proxense’s intellectual property (“IP”) relating to biometric authentication and personal data keys, among other things. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas (Case Number 6:21-cv-00210).
— John Giobbi, CEO of Proxense
Proxense's complaint alleges that Samsung infringes these patents by making, using (e.g., performing/executing), selling and/or offering to sell, mobile payment products, including Samsung Pay and mobile devices including Samsung Pay, e.g., Samsung’s popular line of Galaxy phones and tablets, and watches. Proxense has alleged that Samsung’s infringement was willful, as it has been on notice of certain of these patents since approximately July 2017. Proxense is seeking both injunctive relief and monetary damages.
"Proxense was responsible for significant innovation in the billion-dollar mobile payment industry, as Samsung well knows," said David L. Hecht, founding partner of Hecht Partners LLP, Proxense's lead counsel in the matter. "Proxense has a significant portfolio of early intellectual property in the field of mobile payments, and will vigorously defend its IP."
John Giobbi, CEO of Proxense, added: “Each time a Samsung Pay is used to facilitate a transaction, our IP is infringed. We are thrilled to be working with Hecht Partners to enforce our valuable patents.”
Proxense has an IP portfolio with over 65 patents, which also cover proximity detection, multi-factor authentication, secure mobile data storage/exchange, multi-service management, secure two-way message, and local and remote monitoring and control.
In addition to the team at Hecht Partners, which includes Maxim Price, Conor McDonough, Yi Wen Wu, and James Zak. Proxense is also being represented by Erick Robinson of the Houston-based firm Porter Hedges LLP.
About Proxense:
Proxense is a pioneer in the mobile payment space. In 2004, Proxense began to develop mobile payment technologies and commercial products, employing over thirty engineers, and investing many millions of dollars in product development and other research and development efforts. Foundational capabilities of Proxense’s technologies included a secure element, biometrics captured and stored thereon, retrieval of biometrics and token passing to a trusted third party, and completion of a mobile payment transaction. Proxense continues to innovate in the fields of location tracking, secure id/signature, access control, ecommerce, secure mobile data, and device monitoring/control. The company is led by John Giobbi, an experienced product designer and prolific inventor, with over 35 years of experience as an entrepreneur and product development executive.
About Hecht Partners:
Hecht Partners is a national commercial litigation firm that focuses on intellectual property, complex civil litigation, plaintiff-side class actions, and international litigation and arbitration. Name partner David L. Hecht was recognized in the 2020 edition of the IAM Patent 1000: The World’s Leading Patent Professionals. The firm’s patent litigators have technical degrees in computer and electrical engineering, computer science, information technology, and neuroscience. Hecht Partners prides itself on its entrepreneurial spirit and lean, efficient operations based in next-generation technologies. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Hecht Partners attorneys are also members of the bar in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. For more information about the firm, please visit www.hechtpartners.com.
Communications Department
Hecht Partners LLP
+17185781231 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn