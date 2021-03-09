Wimgo announces Video Explainers as one of the top 2D animators’ companies

top 2D animators’ companies

Video explainer is delighted to announce that we have been recognized as one of the top 2D animator companies by Wimgo.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wimgo is well-known for reviewing companies across different categories. They are focused on creating an unbiased rating standard to make things more transparent and reliable. Experts at Wimgo helps the audience to find reliable service providers through recommendation, tips, and ratings.

Before rating the companies, Wimgo follows a tough screening criterion that proves the authenticity of their procedures.

They are oriented towards:

1. Reputation: Analyzing all the reviews from notable platforms in determining the genuineness of a company.

2. Expertise: Evaluating the level of expertise by team’s experience and knowledge.

3. Service Quality: Measuring the quality of service based upon power and value.

4. Consistency: Measuring the pace for consistently producing high-quality results.

5. Customer Service: Assessing the quality and reputation of the customer support department.

After the screening process, Wimgo selected 21 2D animator companies out of which Video Explainers secured the top position.

We at Video Explainers are quite happy to accept the accolade from one of the finest rating platforms. Our creatives helped us in achieving this recognition which shows that we are serving our people with the best. We can't wait to accomplish more wonders.

About Video Explainers:

Video Explainers is a high-rated animated video production agency that is on a mission to create extraordinary out of the ordinary. They have worked with around 3000+ companies and have received noteworthy mentions from Hubspot, Entrepreneurs, Business Insiders, etc.

Creatives at Video Explainers are specialized in producing 2D & 3D Animations, Cartoon Animation, Whiteboard Animations, Explainer Videos, Motion Graphics, Infographics, Cut out Animations, and Kinetic Topography.

