The Democracy Forum and Lord Bruce will be hosting a live webinar entitled: ’Tibet: an environmental crisis in waiting’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tibetan Plateau: home to the largest snow and ice expanse after the Arctic and Antarctic, it is known as the world’s ‘third pole’. This frozen ‘water tower of Asia’ feeds ten of the world’s largest rivers, sustaining some 1.6 billion people.
But Tibet’s vital ecosystem is under growing threat. Natural disasters have become more prevalent in the region, caused by increasing precipitation, rising temperatures and excessive development.
How do such environmental problems affect the rights of the Tibetan people? Can they be full participants in finding solutions? What are the repercussions for the wider world? And how can we ensure this urgent issue is placed firmly on the international agenda?
Join us live on March 16 as our prestigious panel seeks to answer these and other pressing questions.
Chair
Humphrey Hawksley, Author & former BBC Asia correspondent

Introductory comments by Sonam Tsering Frasi, Representative of the Office of Tibet, London

Panellists
Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, Senior Fellow/Head of Environment Desk, Tibet Policy Institute, India
Dechen Palmo, Environment Researcher, Tibet Policy Institute, India
John H. Knox, Henry C. Lauerman Professor of International Law, Wake Forest University; former UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment
Christa Meindersma, Director of Advocacy & Communication, International Campaign for Tibet, Europe

Closing remarks by Barry Gardiner MP, Chair of TDF

www.thedemocracyforumltd.com

Linda Lloyd
The Democracy Forum
+44 20 3490 0087
