Michaan’s To Hold Specialty Auction of Traditional Furnishings and Old Masters Works of Art
Auction:
Traditional Furnishings and Old Masters Auction
Friday, March 19 at 10am
Previews:
March 17 & 18: by appointment only
March 19: 9am – 5pm
Location:
Michaan’s Auctions
2751 Todd Street
Alameda, CA 94501
A widely anticipated specialty auction is happening at Michaan’s on March 19: the Traditional Furnishings and Old Masters Auction. Nearly 300 lots of fine furniture, decorations and works of fine art will be offered. Featured in this sale is the property of Arthur Thomson, an inveterate San Francisco collector of English and French paintings, furniture and decorations.
“We are delighted to highlight the beauty, history and enduring value of this fine property,” says Michaan’s Furniture and Decorations Specialist, Jill Fenichell (jill@michaans.com), noting that current auction trends include “a resurgence of interest in fine period furnishings with traditional lines and intricate details.” Adding that “demand is also high for statement pieces,” Fenichell expects exciting results from the sale. Estimates for auction lots of furniture and decorations range from $500 to $15,000.
The selection of fine art to be auctioned on March 19 is phenomenal, and Michaan’s fine art team sees opportunity in the timing of this special event. “The forced acceleration of online marketing and selling continues to bring new art buyers on board, and the customer base for Old Masters is diversifying in the process,” says Senior Fine Art Specialist Jenny Wilson (jenny@michaans.com). “And we’ve seen over the past year that seasoned collectors can give ample time and attention right now, to following the art market — and buying. ”One theme that emerged as the sale was coming together: the lives of fascinating and accomplished women. A top highlight is “A Curious Herbal,” the complete two-volume set of 500 hand-colored engravings of medicinal plants by Elizabeth Blackwell (British, 1707-1758). Against all odds, Blackwell created this magnificent work to support her family while her husband was in debtor’s prison. From 1737 to 1739 Blackwell drew the plants, engraved them on copper herself, and colored the individual prints by hand. “A Curious Herbal” was an enormous success, winning accolades from physicians and
apothecaries for its scientific detail and accuracy. The set to be sold by Michaan’s has never been offered at auction before, and is estimated at $8,000-$12,000. For more details, please contact Kyrah Leal of Michaan’s Fine Art Department, (kyrah@michaans.com).
The March 19 sale includes another rare collection of botanical engravings: “The Botanist’s Repository,” Vols. II and III, by Henry C. Andrews (British, 1770-1830). Andrews was not only the artist but also the engraver, colorist and publisher of his books in an era when most artists were employed only to draw plates. His “Repository” presented new and rare plants to English gardeners, and is recognized as important to cultural advancement, as well as a beautiful work of art. This rare set of two volumes is sure to reach its $2,000-$4,000 estimate.
Two amazing women feature in a highlight among the fine paintings offered on March 19: “The Countess of Carlisle, Daughter to Edward Lord Howard of Escrick,” oil on canvas ($6,000-$8,000) by Mary Beale (British, 1632-1697). The artist was among the small number of elite female portrait artists working in London at the time. Her subject, Hon. Anne Howard, wife of the first Earl of Carlisle, wears a silk taffeta gown with jeweled buttons, a string of pearls, and her hair down, curling on bare shoulders. It’s a mesmerizing portrait filled with fine details, from the arched brows in the intelligent face to the folds of the shimmering fabric.
The masterpiece by Mary Beale is just one of a number of fine portraits in the sale, offered at a wide range of estimates. Another is “Countess Margaret Spencer” by John Hoppner, R.A. (British, 1758-1810). The painting was in a private collection in Hawaii, belonging to a prominent businessman who lived there from the late 1800s until the Battle of Midway broke out in 1942. It has passed down through the family to the current owner, of San Francisco. John Hoppner was influenced by Sir Joshua
Reynolds, and after Reynolds’ death in 1792 was viewed by his contemporaries as England’s most important portrait painter. Margaret Georgiana Spencer, ancestor of Diana, Princess of Wales, was known for her philanthropy; Hoppner’s portrait of her is truly a piece of history, estimated at $5,000-$7,000.
“Venice Canal,” by Rafael Senet y Perez (Spanish, 1856-1926) is another standout among the paintings. Perez was known for masterfully capturing the unique atmosphere and beauty of incomparable Venice. Bearing the label of Haynes Fine Art, London and Cotswolds, “Venice Canal” is estimated at $5,000-$7,000. The framed oil on canvas, “A Venetian Backwater,” by Ernst Stache (1849-1889) is estimated at $2,000-$4,000. Many fine portraits and landscapes are offered at estimates below $1,000 as well.A large group of Old Master prints will be sold in the March 19 event. These include works by Dutch masters such as Rembrandt van Rijn, Jan Luyken, and Cornelis Cort, as well as important Flemish masters and the Italian artist, Andrea Mantegna.
Fine furniture highlights from the estate of Arthur Thomson include the American Federal secretary desk made in eastern Massachusetts, circa 1800. Of inlaid satinwood, rosewood and cedar, it features tambour doors that open to reveal small drawers and niches (estimated at $4,000-$6,000). From the same collection: the William and Mary burl mulberry dresser ($2,000-$3,000), a handsome 18th Century chest of five drawers with burl veneer and bun feet.
Fine chandeliers, sconces and mirrors are offered in this specialty auction, including the stunning Napoleon III carved giltwood pier mirror, a wonder at nearly 11’ tall by 6’ wide. “This specialty auction presents a wonderful opportunity for new collectors to create their own ‘cabinets of curiosities’,” notes Jill Fenichell of Michaan’s. Fine porcelains include 18th Century Sèvres, 18th Century Chelsea and 19th Century Worcester, just to name a few from the extensive selection offered at many different price points. There are delightful miniatures, cloisonné pieces, bronze decorations and scent bottles; rock crystal stemware, cut and enameled glassware and silver such as the unusual late 19th Century Turkish tea tray. Dramatic statement pieces include the pair of Regency style giltwood cranes, standing 37” tall and estimated at $400-$600.
View all the treasures of the Traditional Furnishings and Old Masters Auction using the Michaan’s app, or visit michaans.com. The March 19 event will include in-person live bidding, phone bidding, and is also fully accessible via Michaan’s online platforms.
