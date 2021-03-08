Whiteside Capital Group Announces New March Catalogue: Bleu Wave

/EIN News/ -- CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of its launch, Whiteside Capital Group continues to capitalize on its digital platform to provide global audiences the excitement of auction bidding in their own homes. The "Bleu Wave" catalogue will be featuring rare stainless steel timepieces from prestigious brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe, for the month of March.



Leading the campaign is the recently discontinued Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-010. With the rounded octagonal shape of its bezel, the ingenious porthole construction of its case, and its horizontally embossed dial, the Nautilus has epitomized the elegant sports watch since 1976. It is also one of the most coveted watches in Patek Philippe's catalogue, seen as a symbol of success for the elite class and celebrities alike.

"Collectors around the world who are looking for investment-grade timepieces with space for appreciation will always be looking out for sport models from the big three watch brands: Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Rolex. Sport models from these brands have proven to be highly liquid and always seem to be in the spotlight and making headlines," said Raymond Cornish, CEO of Whiteside Capital.

"When Patek Philippe announced it was discontinuing the 5711 earlier this year, it launched the already highly demanded watch into the stratosphere. On the secondary market, we're seeing prices of it shooting over $100,000, a 40% jump over its pre-discontinuation price. With the 5711 leading this campaign, I am certain we will perform exceptionally well," commented Cornish.

