Glassbox Now Supports More than 1 Trillion Customer Journeys Annually; Celebrates Year of Growth, Momentum & Rebranding
Company’s corporate rebrand will reflect advancements in customer experience technology as the company cements its position as market leaderNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, the leading Digital Experience analytics provider for web and mobile applications, today announced another year of significant growth and a milestone of supporting more than one trillion digital journeys annually. In 2020, the company saw additional investment, strategic personnel appointments and business growth. Glassbox is also launching a corporate brand-refresh to reflect its rapid growth and position as leaders in the digital customer experience industry.
Throughout the last year, Glassbox has seen cloud-based subscriptions increase by 170%. This growth has been predicated on a commitment to transforming businesses to consistently focus on their customers, as well as smart acquisitions, strategic utilization of corporate funding, hiring impressive talent and a fruition of technological R&D.
“Our clients’ investments in our services have shown them tangible value, making returns on average of $4.90 for every dollar they spend on Glassbox’s solutions in 2020” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. “The pandemic has drastically expedited digitalization for companies in all sectors, and the need for cutting-edge consumer technology has never been greater. Glassbox is at the forefront of this societal shift and we are enabling more companies to provide the seamless and effective consumer journeys needed to remain competitive in today’s digital marketplace.”
“Glassbox’s new branding reflects our position as leaders in the market, emphasizes our unique approach to delivering frictionless journeys and will reflect our innovative modern company culture.” said recently appointed CMO, Asim Zaheer. “We have remained true to our founding mission of enhancing consumers’ digital experiences and we are seizing the opportunity through our corporate rebrand to continue or business momentum and expand our presence into new markets.”
Key Milestones Reached in 2020 include:
Business Growth
● Cloud business grew by over 170%.
● Acquired SessionCam to deliver the industry’s most complete and actionable view of all web and mobile interactions across multiple verticals and market segments.
Financial Stamp of Approval During a Pandemic
● Secured a $40M investment round despite the COVID-19 pandemic taking total funding to $70M.
Product Enhancement
● Updated Software solution to harness the latest AI-powered technologies. Glassbox’s Augmented Journey Map™ equips enterprises with a new generation of visibility into customer journeys across web and mobile apps while ensuring all departments work in tandem to create seamless customer experiences.
Unrivalled Customer Service
● Glassbox now supports over one trillion digital customer journeys every year.
● Customers make (on average) $4.90 for every $1 invested in Glassbox solutions.
● Enhanced mobile offering - improving the experience of over 700 million devices globally.
● Partnered with top mainstream applications such as Adobe, Microsoft, AppsFlyer and Appdynamics to provide an easy-to-use service.
● Glassbox now holds the industry's largest number of privacy and security certifications including SOC 2, ISO 27701, ISO 27001, HIPAA and GDPR.
Executive Appointments
● Appointed Tech Veteran Asim Zaheer as Chief Marketing Officer.
Glassbox services hundreds of companies globally, including Fortune 500 and S&P corporations, six out of ten of the worlds’ largest banks and household brands including SoFi, Experian, CAL, Tracfone, Admiral, Air Canada, E.on, John Lewis, Singapore Airlines, Superdry, Standard Life Aberdeen, Asics, HK Express, and Wix.
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
