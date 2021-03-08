INSEAD pioneering MIM class continues learning journey on its Asia Campus

On 8 March, 94 MIM students from 32 countries gathered at INSEAD Asia Campus in Singapore. The INSEAD MIM programme’s innovative curriculum enables students to study across the school’s campuses in France and Singapore. INSEAD has maintained in-person instruction in line with stringent health and safety measures; while moving to a hybrid model when required.

The MIM class rose to the occasion to show that they were perfectly aligned with what INSEAD is and stands for.” — Thibault Seguret, Programme Director of INSEAD MIM programme

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven months after the debut of INSEAD's Master in Management (MIM) programme at its Europe Campus, the pioneering class is now commencing the next phase of their MIM journey at the school's Asia campus in Singapore.

On 8 March 2021, 94 students who came from 32 countries gathered in full force to continue their on-campus life for the Asian leg of the Programme. This Asian leg also marks the moment where students from this pioneering class will finally be together, in a year highly impacted by COVID.

To celebrate the hardships and resilience of this class who stayed united at all times, the 20th of March will set the stage for the MIM "Unification Day", a new tradition specially created for the MIM programme. Future MIM cohorts will celebrate every 20 March values now ingrained in this new Programme's identity: Togetherness, Resilience, Gratitude and Generosity.

The MIM programme's innovative curriculum means students have the opportunity to study across the school's campuses in France and Singapore (with optional field trips to the Middle East, the USA and China), allowing them to immerse in a truly global experience alongside international classmates and faculty.

Thibault Seguret, Programme Director of the Master in Management Programme at INSEAD, says, "This historic moment – where our inaugural batch of MIM students first step foot onto our Asia Campus – is made possible thanks to the outstanding work and commitment of our colleagues at Degree Programmes and Campus Services Operations, our Crisis Management Team, our faculty, and the INSEAD community at large. They have been an unstoppable force behind the scenes, working tirelessly with multiple parties, including students, government agencies and immigration authorities, to achieve the incredible feat of a smooth and seamless transfer for these students from France to Singapore. Most importantly, our students have demonstrated remarkable agility and resilience, undeniable talent and courage. The MIM class rose to the occasion to show that they were perfectly aligned with what INSEAD is and stands for."

Going "online" has become the new normal for many schools due to the global pandemic. INSEAD has maintained in-person instruction in line with stringent health and safety measures; while moving to a hybrid model when required.

Since the Programme began, more than 70% of the MIM classes have been conducted face-to-face, a considerable achievement considering the circumstances. When classes were held on-campus, students who had to stay at home could connect directly to the classroom to engage with the professor or their peers sitting in the room.

Katy Montgomery, Associate Dean of Degree Programmes at INSEAD, comments, “When we welcomed the inaugural cohort of our MIM students at the height of the pandemic last year, we had to adapt rapidly to how we conduct classes in-person and via Zoom, and how group sessions and project work will take place. At the same time, we strived to provide regular check-ins with the students concerning their psychological health. We are proud to have achieved so much in such little time. The learning curve has been steep, but the team has met all challenges and exceeded all expectations, underlining our commitment to offer a world-class, transformative MIM experience."

