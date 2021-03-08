Whenever You Are Ready to Travel Again, Jumeirah is Here to Help Plan the Perfect Holiday With an Exclusive Global Offer

Whenever you’re ready to travel again, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts (www.Jumeirah.com) is here to help plan the perfect escape.

Whether craving poolside relaxation at one of its extraordinary beachside hotels or looking to enjoy an urban escape in a chic city destination, Jumeirah has launched a special global promotion for discerning travellers looking to channel their wanderlust and create new memories once travel opens up again. Through Jumeirah Escapes, anyone who books before 31st March 2021 for stays until 18th December 2021 can save up to 20% when staying for three nights or more, along with exclusive privileges and further discounts on wellness and dining.

Eligible across its UAE portfolio as well as the Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca, guests are invited to experience Jumeirah’s renowned hospitality and exceptional service; from a sun-soaked Mediterranean escape at its stunning clifftop retreat, to an eco-friendly wellness stay at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, or a family friendly holiday at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai. Guests can be assured that all Jumeirah hotels are implementing the highest safety and hygiene standards to ensure that guests are in safe hands. 12 Jumeirah hotels have been awarded the Bureau Veritas’ Safeguard label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, has developed detailed checklists with global health, safety, and hygiene specialists to ensure that procedures are in place, to allow for the resumption of operations, meeting local and international regulations, as well as globally recognised best practices.

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts understands that flexibility is key when faced with changing travel restrictions during these uncertain times. With the Jumeirah Escapes promotion, guests at the participating hotels are given the option to change or cancel their reservation free of charge, up to 24 hours prior to arrival if the reason is due to COVID-19 restrictions. These include a positive PCR test, cancelled flights or travel ban. Amendments will be based on the room rate and availability on the new date requested. Confirmation of flight cancellation and positive PCR test will need to be provided.

The Jumeirah Escapes offer includes the following:

Savings of up to 20% on stays of over three nights

Complimentary daily breakfast

15% savings on spa, food, and beverages at select hotels

Early check-in at 12:00 and late check-out at 15:00 for bookings made directly on jumeirah.com (subject to availability and for selected hotels)

Jumeirah One Loyalty Members also save an extra 5% and are entitled to a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability)

For more information on Jumeirah Escapes or to plan your next holiday and save on your stay, please visit Jumeirah.com/Escapes.

PCR tests are available at all Dubai properties for guests and are bookable in advance, at additional cost. When staying at Jumeirah Beach Hotel for more than five nights, guests can receive a complimentary PCR test on-property.

