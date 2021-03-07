Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:46 pm, the suspects were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, one of the suspects sprayed mace at the other suspect. The second suspect then brandished a handgun, shot the victim, and accidentally shot herself. One of the suspects sought treatment at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The second suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). Additionally, 21 year-old Myneka Crawley, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

 

