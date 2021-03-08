Non-Fiction Books Industry Trends Like Print-On-Demand Orders Help Meet The Exact Needs Of The Market

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

March 8, 2021

Print-on-demand orders will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the market as this helps in printing books which are of demand and that meets the exact needs of the market. Print-on-demand offers many advantages to the market and remains as an important option that overcomes risking investment over a big press run by allowing authors to offer a print book. The demand for the idea/book is tested using the print-on-demand option and also the investment that could have been spent on a press run for other crucial steps like cover design and editing is saved thereby saving costs of inventory management. The African government is committed to using green technologies and innovative solutions to help protect our planet, and print-on-demand is one among them. In October 2018, self-publishing service Draft2Digital announced the launch of their new print-on-demand service, D2D Print, which makes it easier for authors to expand their catalogs to include paperback books with just a few clicks.

Major players covered in the global non-fiction books market are HarperCollins, Bloomsbury, Scholastic, Pearson, McGraw-Hill Publications, Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Thomas Reuters, Elsiever.

The global non-fiction books market size is expected to grow from $24.27 billion in 2020 to $26.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $35.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

TBRC’s non-fiction books market research report is segmented by type into the e-books industry, printed books, audio books and by category into religion, travel, biography, history/law/political science, business/economics, cooking/entertainment, computers, crafts/antiques/hobbies/games; performing arts; others by distribution channel into online sales; bookstores; direct sales.

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-fiction books market overview, forecast non-fiction books market size and growth for the whole market, non-fiction books market segments, and geographies, non-fiction books market trends, non-fiction books market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

