Costa Rica Luxury Investment Property Ecological Villa Compound Sale Launched

The Thompson Team www.thompsonteam.ca has recently launched the sale of Casa Maracuya, an eco-friendly development with residential and commercial investment potential, nestled in a rainforest in Costa Rica.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, March 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate group, The Thompson Team has launched the sale of Casa Maracuya, a compound of villas in an ecologically planned community in San Mateo, Costa Rica. The recently developed property provides both residential and commercial opportunities and is listed for $2,500,000 (USD)

More information is available at https://tours.bhtours.ca/casa-maracuya

CASA MARACUYA is a secluded sanctuary nestled in the tropical jungle and private community of Ecovilla. Breathtaking expansive mountain valley views to disconnect from modern life & connect with nature to nurture the body, mind and spirit. Casa Maracuya includes a 4 BR main residence + 5 fully furnished Villas, equipped to sleep up to 40 guests. Built in the incredible ecologically-planned community La Ecovilla in San Mateo, featured in Netflix documentary series HOSTED BY ZAC EFRON DOWN TO EARTH.

Casa Maracuya covers 4,000 square meters in the community of La Ecovilla, an international permaculture development located just an hour’s drive from San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica. The property, that can comfortably sleep up to 40 guests includes a main residence with four bedrooms, plus five fully-furnished one-bedroom villas.

According to The Thompson Team, Casa Maracuya provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for investors looking to run a luxury bed and breakfast in a tropical rainforest getaway. The property also makes an ideal family compound or venue for corporate retreats and events.

Casa Maracuya provides panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys, and is particularly appealing to visitors and residents looking for opportunities to get away from the bustle of the city and be surrounded by nature. Feng Shui is uniquely incorporated into the compound’s design. The property is also the first development in Costa Rica to integrate geothermal bioclimatic cooling.

The main house has 4 bedrooms and 5 baths and each of the five villas come with contemporary design and feature state-of-the-art appliances and fixtures. Each of the individual villas also have a full size kitchen, 1 ½ bathrooms, washer-dryer and a walk-in closet. The separate Villas are equipped to accommodate more guests with two additional queen-size sofa-beds and a convertible sleeper chair.

The community of La Ecovilla is featured in the Netflix documentary series Down to Earth as a successful permaculture development that is able to sustainably provide modern comfort to residents while preserving its natural environment.

La Ecovilla’s features include a community-owned alternative school, permaculture gardens, a chlorine-free saltwater pool, a community center with a yoga deck and kitchen, and a multi-use sports court. The nearby river, Rio Machuca, is surrounded by ancient trees and habitats for various wildlife species. Hiking trails are also abundant in the area.

Interested parties can get in touch with the Thompson Team and go to https://tours.bhtours.ca/casa-maracuya to learn more.

Contact Info:

Name: Donna Thompson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Thompson Team

Address: 288 Glen Road, Toronto, ON M4W 2X3, Canada

Phone: +1-416-294-5152

Website: https://www.thompsonteam.ca/

