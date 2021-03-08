Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Calibre Scientific Acquires HUBERLAB, a Swiss Distributor of Life Science and Diagnostics Products, to Further Strengthen its Presence in the DACH Region

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of HUBERLAB, a premier supplier of diversified products to laboratories in Switzerland. HUBERLAB establishes an important distribution hub for Calibre Scientific, joining BIOZOL and Dianova to expand Calibre Scientific’s representation in the DACH region.

HUBERLAB, headquartered in Aesch, Switzerland, is a leading supplier of equipment, consumables, and supplies to laboratories in academic, pharmaceutical, chemical, healthcare and industrial markets. Through its catalog of world-class brands, modern ecommerce experience, and technical expertise, the business has earned the trust of laboratory professionals throughout Switzerland.

With the acquisition of HUBERLAB, Calibre Scientific expands its geographic reach through a highly regarded distributor in the Swiss market. “HUBERLAB is a unique addition to Calibre Scientific,” said Dr. Ben Travis, CEO of Calibre Scientific. “We’re looking forward to combining their one-stop shop catalogue with our niche offerings and expanding our customer relationships across the DACH region.” This is Calibre Scientific’s third acquisition in the region and first located in Switzerland.

Marc Hatebur, CEO of HUBERLAB, said, “Joining Calibre Scientific gives us a chance to offer our customers an even broader set of products and services, while providing tremendous growth opportunities for HUBERLAB and its employees.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of 17 life science and diagnostic companies, that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends into over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow across a wide array of verticals and geographies, further expanding its product offering and global footprint to laboratories around the world.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285. 


