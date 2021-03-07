More Than 5.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 5.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. 1,056,422 doses of the vaccine were administered this week. The Governor also announced that 175,321 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. More than 18 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of 11AM today, New York providers have administered 86 percent of first doses so far delivered. The Week 12 allocation from the federal government will finish being delivered to providers for administration today.
"Millions of New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and with the numbers remaining steady we are able to loosen the reopening valve more," Governor Cuomo said. "We're expanding our efforts to ensure equity in the vaccine distribution process by reaching underserved communities and working with local leaders, and the federal government is steadily increasing supply. We have a robust distribution network that exceeds available supply and we'll continue to open new vaccination sites in partnership with federal and local governments, healthcare providers and community organizations. In the meantime, New Yorkers must continue to be vigilant and smart because this pandemic is not over."
Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor's letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 100 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites today. The week 12 allocation figures now include deliveries for the New York State-FEMA mass vaccination sites and the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
First Doses Received - 4,227,090
First Doses Administered - 3,650,948
Total Doses Received - 6,541,110
Total Doses Administered - 5,517,582
|
Region
|
Total Doses Received
(1st and 2nd)
|
Total Doses Administered
(1st and 2nd)
|
% of Total Doses Administered/Received
(1st and 2nd)
|
Capital Region
|
421,050
|
341,638
|
81.10%
|
Central New York
|
348,450
|
300,201
|
86.20%
|
Finger Lakes
|
405,355
|
347,072
|
85.60%
|
Long Island
|
774,570
|
660,996
|
85.30%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
626,065
|
506,945
|
81.00%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
180,255
|
154,745
|
85.80%
|
New York City
|
2,917,965
|
2,457,368
|
84.20%
|
North Country
|
204,560
|
185,854
|
90.90%
|
Southern Tier
|
228,405
|
188,946
|
82.70%
|
Western New York
|
434,435
|
373,817
|
86.00%
|
Statewide
|
6,541,110
|
5,517,582
|
84.40%
|
|
1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
TOTAL
|
CUMULATIVE
|
Week 1
Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20
|
163,650
|
0
|
163,650
|
163,650
|
Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27
|
452,125
|
0
|
452,125
|
615,775
|
Week 3
Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03
|
227,395
|
0
|
227,395
|
843,170
|
Week 4
Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10
|
239,025
|
165,150
|
404,175
|
1,247,345
|
Week 5
Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17
|
221,315
|
119,925
|
341,240
|
1,588,585
|
Week 6
Doses arriving
01/18- 01/24
|
250,400
|
462,395
|
712,795
|
2,301,380
|
Week 7
Doses arriving
01/25 - 01/31
|
260,150
|
239,525
|
499,675
|
2,801,055
|
Week 8
Doses arriving
02/01 - 02/07
|
321,850
|
220,720
|
542,570
|
3,343,625
|
Week 9
Doses arriving
02/8 - 02/14
|
320,000
|
244,500
|
564,500
|
3,908,125
|
Week 10
Doses arriving
2/15 - 2/21
|
356,990
|
265,525
|
622,515
|
4,530,640
|
Week 11
Doses arriving
2/22 - 2/28
|
393,530
|
305,780
|
699,310
|
5,229,950
|
Week 12
Doses arriving
03/01 - 03/07*
|
1,020,660
|
290,500
|
1,311,160
|
6,541,110
*These numbers represent 100 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day today.
To date, New York providers have administered 86 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.