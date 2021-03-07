More Than 5.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 5.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. 1,056,422 doses of the vaccine were administered this week. The Governor also announced that 175,321 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. More than 18 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of 11AM today, New York providers have administered 86 percent of first doses so far delivered. The Week 12 allocation from the federal government will finish being delivered to providers for administration today.

"Millions of New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and with the numbers remaining steady we are able to loosen the reopening valve more," Governor Cuomo said. "We're expanding our efforts to ensure equity in the vaccine distribution process by reaching underserved communities and working with local leaders, and the federal government is steadily increasing supply. We have a robust distribution network that exceeds available supply and we'll continue to open new vaccination sites in partnership with federal and local governments, healthcare providers and community organizations. In the meantime, New Yorkers must continue to be vigilant and smart because this pandemic is not over."

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: