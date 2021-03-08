Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,019 in the last 365 days.

Enormous Brands creates a song for Reliance General Insurance, India to celebrate Worlds Women's Day

Enormous Brands India, Advertising professional, Inida, Indian advertising, Founder, Co-founder

Ajay Verma, Co founder Enormous

Reliance GI - India

A leading General Insurance company in India.

Enormous brands

Leading Indian Independent Ad agency. Specializing in Brand positioning/ re-positioning, Digital communication and creating new age brand conversation.

Goes viral - Participation from across the world for #Womentum. The song is sung by Usha Uthup, a legendry singer to celebrate International Women's Day, 2021.

Reliance GI wanted to celebrate today’s women on World Women’s Day. A woman who epitomizes power, grace & fearlessness. We have projected a more individualistic & contemporary view of today’s women.”
— Ajay Verma, Co-founder, Enormous Brands
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Women’s Day, Reliance General Insurance Launches a digital campaign #Womentum, to understand the behavior and involvement of women when it comes to financial security

With a pledge to constantly uplift the spirit of women across, Reliance General Insurance, a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Capital has launched a digital campaign 'Womentum’ to celebrate women from different walks of life on the occasion of International Women’s Day. A special music video featuring the Indie-pop, jazz, and playback singing legend, Usha Uthup, who has inspired an entire generation of women created a buzz on the social media platforms for 4 days.

#Womentum! is an anthem that acknowledges & salutes the spirit of millions of amazing Indian women, who take pride in their exceptional journey of being a woman and celebrate themselves, their pace, their achievements, and their momentum.

As a part of the campaign, RGI also conducted a survey which aims to promote financial prudence and independence amongst millennial women. The findings of the survey showed that 98% of the women believe that there should be more women centric health add-ons in the health insurance .With Financial security being a top priority, the data revealed that as many as 61% of women investors in health insurance are the sole decision makers and financial security for their family has become the topmost trigger for buying health insurance, with the rise in medical cost and in number of new diseases.

Reliance General Insurance has always believed in empowering women to be ambitious, self-driven and most importantly financially independent. Through this campaign, RGI encourages them to celebrate and cheer their journey - To live bold. Live smart. Live the Womentum. This campaign is live over all social media platforms where RGI is inviting men and women from across the nation, to become a part of the Womentum challenge, to share their stories of inspiration and strength in form of reels with the anthem and keep up the Womentum.

The campaign was a global success and garnered a total of one and half million views across platforms and had participation from across the globe.

Credits for the video : https://www.instagram.com/p/CL8f-3mBchW/
Singer - Usha Uthup
Music Composer -Gaurab Chatterjee

Creative Conceptualization & Video - Enormous Brands
Management Team - Ajay Verma
Creative Director - Shubhojit Sengupta
Lyrics - Tanisha Sharma
Creative Team - Sainath Gawade, Ananthu Gopinathan
Account Management - Sandeep Patwardhan, Tejashree Hardikar, Krishnendu

Ajay verma
Enormous Brands
+91 98212 37834
ajay@enormous.be
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reliance General Insurance celebrates today’s women on World Women’s Day

You just read:

Enormous Brands creates a song for Reliance General Insurance, India to celebrate Worlds Women's Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.