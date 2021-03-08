Austin Small Group Health Insurance and the Affordable Care Act Just Took A Major Step Forward in 2021
Austin's small business health insurance recipients affected by decision to reopen ACA enrollment.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group health insurance in Austin is on the upswing now that the President has reopened enrollment for the Affordable Care Act for the next several months. But while many agree that the ACA law still functions well to a large degree, it could work much better with dramatic improvements that decrease the number of Americans who are currently uninsured. The current enrollment period on the Marketplace is expected to remain open through May 15th, 2021.
As the Boston Globe reported, its a wonder how the law functions at all, given the long assault the previous administration waged on the ACA since taking office in 2016. That assault, and the clear desire to repeal the bill, undermine everyone’s confidence and led to growing uninsured numbers, especially when it comes to Austin small business health insurance. Many say a few of the most needed fixes are basic, like improving affordability and increasing outreach efforts to the 4 million people without coverage. Those outreach efforts were reportedly cut by some 90% by the previous administration.
Rick Thornton, an Austin small business group health insurance agent, agrees, saying that increasing financial assistance is another viable solution that officials should look-into. The President’s plan calls for capping premium costs at 8.5 percent of personal income, but the bill does not reduce total healthcare costs for individuals and families as much as is needed. Some red state antagonists will continue to balk at the notion of keeping the ACA, as increases to tax credits is a great start to help Americans across the US, including those without small group health insurance in Austin and surrounding areas. Thornton added, “it’s now time for everyone to put forth a constructive effort to making the ACA fully live up to its name”.
