State Poet Tina Cane recites poem she wrote for the inauguration of Gov. Dan McKee

SUNSHINE OF YOUR LOVE or I LOVE DEMOCRACY By Tina Cane RI State Poet

The sun rose up this morning same as every other day but today we sensed her presence differently the way faint rays breaking through a crown of clouds gained strength to cast her energy with a warmer amber purpose the way her light seeking to reflect new and vibrant depths revealed a fresh continum that reached each one of us from waves of grain to shining seas to all the people like you and me from the names we say to the lives we save it was a proclamation that everything and everyone must matter thereby mattering meaning into being being into truths all manner of matter across time aglow and in unison under a single sun whose light like truth reigns absolute as water but varied in hue as stars are numerous as the jagged dappled shores where sun meets land meets water meets hand in hand to bend and blend all towards a more perfect imperfection so that every nature's shade can thrive anew embraced as just and true as language is to power as power to the people today and each day forward me and you