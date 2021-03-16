RoverPass Partners with Roadtrippers & Togo RV to provide an all-in-one adventure planner for travelers
RoverPass announces a strategic partnership with Roadtrippers and Togo RV to increase access to bookable RV parks and camping locations for all travelers.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, a leading travel site that enables people to book RV Parks and campgrounds, and a premier provider of Reservation Management software, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with two of the leading names in road-based travel- Roadtrippers, the #1 rated travel planning app, and Togo RV, the GPS navigation companion app that simplifies RV ownership.
Through this partnership, all of the bookable inventory on RoverPass.com will be accessible on Roadtrippers.com and the Togo RV app. This new deal adds tremendous convenience for Roadtrippers and Togo RV users by increasing access to bookable RV parks and camping locations while easing the headaches that can come along with trip planning.
"We see this partnership as a big step forward for the RV and camping industry, as we are jointly enabling travelers to more easily find and book all the parks they need for their next and best trip!" says RoverPass CEO, Ravi Parikh.
"Adding high-quality campground booking to Roadtrippers and Togo RV enables millions of our customers to have a complete end-to-end trip planning experience, and like our recent acquisition of Overnight RV Parking, is consistent with our strategy to provide more lodging options for our customers," says Togo Group CEO, Danny Hest.
RV park inventory has been available since mid-February, with many trips already booked. To provide additional value to RV travelers, all RoverPass customers will have the ability to purchase Roadtrippers and Togo RV PLUS subscriptions at a significant discount. The ability to purchase discounted access to these great travel tools will be available to RoverPass travelers shortly.
"We are thrilled to partner with Togo Group to provide additional value to their travelers, and help provide a more complete travel experience,” says RoverPass CEO, Ravi Parikh. He added, “These amazing brands are great additions to the RoverPass distribution network which will drive incremental bookings and revenue to the RV Parks and campgrounds who work with RoverPass."
About RoverPass
RoverPass is the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network. The RoverPass commitment to RV parks and campgrounds includes the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs.
For more information, visit roverpass.com and follow us on Facebook @roverpass.
About Roadtrippers
Roadtrippers is the world’s #1 road trip planning tool, with more than 25 million trips planned to-date covering more than 7.8 billion miles. Founded in 2011, Roadtrippers offers users the unique ability to collaborate with friends when planning routes, sync across map apps for seamless navigation, identify and save destinations, and more.
For more information, visit roadtrippers.com.
About Togo RV
Togo RV is the ultimate app to keep RV owners organized, inspired, and on the move with a set of tools focused on improving the RV experience. Features and benefits include RV-specific GPS navigation, high-value member discounts, access to free boondocking locations, service and maintenance schedule tracking, customizable checklists, RV Living stories, and a mobile repair locator. Already, more than 250,000 RVers have downloaded Togo RV.
For more information, visit togorv.com.
