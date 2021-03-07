CONLUSTRO™ DESIGNED AND DEVELOPED AND NOW INTRODUCE THREE (3) FAR UVC LAMPS (222NM)

FAR UVC LAMPS (222NM) CAPABLE OF ERADICATION OF PATHOGENS, ON SURFACES AND AIRBORNE SARS-COV-2 (COVID19) AND CAN BE USED IN HUMAN OCCUPIED SPACES IN ALL AREAS.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONLUSTRO ™ introduce their three (3) Far UVC (222nm) Air and Surface Sterilization Lamps www.faruvc.xyz for immediate order.The lamp leads the fight in efficiently and safely inactivating surface and airborne pathogens, including SARS-COV-2 (COVID19).It exemplifies the latest advancement in next-generation UVC technology and is far superior to existing UVGI sanitation systems which only work with unoccupied spaces and humans not present.Empirical research approaches to limit airborne viral transmissions determine they need to be inactivated shortly after production1. Germicidal ultraviolet light, typically at 254 nm, is effective, but direct use can endanger skin and eyes. Conlustro™ Far UVC 222nm light efficiently kills pathogens without harming human tissues and kills airborne pathogens (including human coronaviruses, notably SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19).Conlustro™ Far UVC lamps operate at a fixed FAR UVC 222nm wavelength to sterilize the area from pathogens (viruses, bacteria, fungi) in occupied and non-occupied environments, working in the background 24 hours, 7 days a week, protecting the area in front of the lamps from pathogens.Further support that Far UVC 222nm light kills Covid safely, with no risk to humans, is clear in renowned Columbia University Professor Dr. David Brenner’s recent TED talk2. The theoretical physicist stated that “Far-UVC cannot penetrate past the outer layer of dead skin or get past the tear film layer in your eyes because it is absorbed in those layers and does not penetrate any further to affect any of our live cells”.Legacy UVC sanitation systems show inefficiency in disinfecting surfaces and air in occupied spaces as the kill mechanism allows pathogen reactivation by UVA light, including sunlight and fluorescent lights, following sanitation.Further international research3 proposes far-UVC illumination as a safe and inexpensive way of reducing airborne pathogens like coronavirus and found that it is as effective as N95 masks in poorly ventilated spaces in preventing transmission. Conlustro™ Far UVC 222nm Lamp sterilizes the area with 99.999% pathogen removal until it is effectively eliminated unlike UVC or other disinfection methods.Conlustro™ Far UVC lamps further enhance general cleaning operations through constant sanitization of the area in the lamp’s vicinity. There is no requirement for manual intervention, manual cleaner, or extra cleaning products, thus also reducing cleaning and labor costs.Conlustro™ is a world leader in 222nm wavelength lamp technology who manufacture and rigorously test their product to the highest standards with external certification partners.Our lamps can operate on a full-on or full-sensor cycle basis in both commercial and residential environments. Our mission is to continue maintaining and improving the quality of life for people everywhere and provide universal infectious disease mitigation.Our products are not limited to the following business sectors:* Medical (Hospital, Treatment Areas, Reception Areas, Dental Areas, Operating Theatres,)* Government and Military Facilities* Commercial Offices, Elevators (Lifts), Stairwells, and Public Areas* Public Facilities (Airports, Municipal Buildings, Theatres, Amusement Parks, and Public Toilets)* Transportation (Airplanes, Buses, Cruise Ships, Trains, Metro, and Ferries).* Elderly / Day Care Facilities* Grocery and Convenience Stores* Hotels, Resorts, and Casinos* Restaurants, Food Halls, and Canteens* Universities and Schools (Preschool, Primary, and Secondary)* Athletic Facilities (Stadiums, Gyms, Locker rooms, and Equipment)* Industrial Facilities* Sanitation of Water (Sewage) or Chemical Sensitive Applications* Food Preparation and Delivery – Extending Food Life* Hand Hygiene – No Water, Soap, or Paper Towels* Shipping and Logistics* Air Conditioning (HVAC) or Water Purification1 M. Buonanno, D. Welch, I. Shuryak, & D.J. Brenner, Far-UVC light (222nm) efficiently and safely inactivates airborne human coronaviruses, Scientific Reports, (2020) 10:10285, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-67211-2 2 Dr. D. Brenner (Columbia University Irving Medical Center), TED 2020 https://www.ted.com/talks/david_brenner_can_light_stop_the_coronavirus 3 Dr. Kirk Atkinson, Dr. L. Yang & Dr. A. Buchan, Safe ultraviolet light could be used to sterilise high-risk COVID-19 environments, (2020), Safe ultraviolet light could be used to sterilise high-risk COVID-19 environments (cranfield.ac.uk)About Conlustro Research Conlustro Research develop products to improve the quality of life for people everywhere and provide universal infectious disease mitigation through our existing UVC and FAR UVC products.We design, develop and adapt products that will always seek to improve the life of our customers. Our products represent quality and safety at all times.