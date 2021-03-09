‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 7 Quarter Time
Paradise dissolved. And I... was no longer alone.”EL VALLE DE ANTON, REPúBLICA DE PANAMá , March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release Chapter 7 Quarter Time from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and audio content on Soundcloud and SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
As the BINGE story progresses this chapter deals with the landscape of the story, which is a symbol for C.W.’s MIND. This landscape features four distinct levels, so as C.W. ’s journey takes place, he is always traveling downward. This is meant to represent the journey into a deeper and deeper levels of consciousness. In the end, at The Black Pond, he is actually at the center of his own consciousness. The BINGE story, is his journey to that place, where he will discover he is 'WARRIOR, POET AND MATE.'
The Grangita is entitled ‘Dead Woman.’
Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.
Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
+1 305-570-2665
info@cwbinge.com
