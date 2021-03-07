Francis called for “harmonious coexistence” of people from different backgrounds and cultures while leading a prayer at a square overlooking the ruins of the Syro-Catholic Church in Mosul’s Old City. Once an ISIS stronghold, the whole city has been completely destroyed in 2017, during the nine-monthslong battle over its control.

“Here in Mosul, the tragic consequences of war and hostility are all too evident,” Francis said. “How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed and many thousands of people — Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and others — forcibly displaced or killed!”

Thousands of people were killed during the battle to recapture Mosul from ISIS, which controlled the city between 2014 and 2017.

The visit to Mosul came on the third day of the Pope’s tour of the war-ravaged nation, the first ever papal visit to Iraq and Francis’ first trip outside Italy since the…

Read Full Story

The post Pope Francis declares hope ‘extra highly effective than hatred’ throughout go to to Iraq appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.