NY Fertilizer Company Releases 100% Organic Plant Food That Saves Environment

PIERMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting ready for spring means it’s a busy gardening time.

After a long cold winter, many gardeners are ready to arrange plants, take out some weeds, put mulch, among other tasks to do this spring which you can find more spring gardening tips.

They are also getting ready to apply fertilizers as a source of nutrients during the growing season. If vegetables and herbs were planted last year, those took a lot of nutrients from the soil and the soil may need more fertilizer this time.

Because most soils lack essential nutrients for plant growth, plants need to be fertilized. Even if the soil is naturally full of nutrients, it becomes less fertile as more plants grow on it over time. By fertilizing the garden, it increases the chance to the nutrients the plants require and be able to flourish in time for picking.

Organic and synthetic fertilizers are the two most common types of fertilizers and will help make the soil more fertile and friendly for plant growth. Most synthetic fertilizers contain these three macronutrients: nitrate, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients let plants grow quickly. Nevertheless, these conceal hidden dangers if not applied well.

What are the environmental issues of synthetic fertilizers?

Synthetic fertilizers can stimulate and improve your soil's fertility quickly but can do little to improve the texture of your soil. Because synthetic fertilizers promote fast growth at the expense of healthy plants, food crops produced using chemical fertilizers are likely to have a lower nutritional value than they should be.

Typical fertilizers provide little nourishment for plants, but they might be lacking calcium, zinc, and iron, which are also equally as important for the health and well-being of plants. If there are too many synthetic fertilizers in the soil, there can be dire environmental consequences.

1. Suffocating weed growth and algae blooms

Runoff from synthetic fertilizers grows aquatic plants in a body of water. Even small amounts of a nutrient can increase the growth of aquatic plants that can take all the oxygen in the water, suffocating fish and other aquatic life.

2. High levels of nitrates

Humans and livestock can be adversely affected by high levels of nitrates. Nitrates don't absorb well into soil, so they migrate to groundwater and end up in plants and greens. Nitrate poisoning causes oxygen deprivation in the circulatory system and can harm all humans and animals.

3. Excessive air pollution

Gas emissions from excessive amounts of fertilizers lead to an increased amount of air pollution, contributing to greenhouse gases. The runoff of ammonia from fertilized land can damage ecosystems and vegetation and produce acid rain.

How do synthetic fertilizers affect humans?

Scientists have known for a long time that chemical fertilizers can increase many health risks for humans and livestock. Research by the University of Wisconsin found that traditional chemical fertilizers and pesticides can compromise the nervous, endocrine, and immune systems.

Nitrate poisoning causes methemoglobinemia or the blue-baby syndrome in both humans and animals. Baby formula containing nitrates could cause a baby to turn blue, resulting in coma or death. Researchers believe this form of toxicity results from contaminated well water.

Using organic fertilizers in the spring

Starting with good soil is the best way to grow healthy plants. It is best to feed your plants organic fertilizers and compost to ensure the long-term health of your garden.

Organic fertilizers are typically applied in granular form and slowly dissolve into the soil. This means that they don’t have to apply them as often as they use synthetic fertilizers. These natural fertilizers don’t leach into waterways and pollute the water as do many synthetic fertilizers.

Plus, they don’t need to apply as often. This will result in soil rich in organic matter and healthy nutrients not just for their plants but for the environment and their family.

If they’re looking for the best way to feed their plants without relying on soil, foliar feeding can help their plants the best. The leaf surface absorbs nutrients eight to twenty times more efficiently than its roots.