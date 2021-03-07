Marianne's Consignment Confessions, The Interior Design and Lifestyle Blog That’s Loaded with Creative Design Ideas
Marianne is here with interior design ideas to improve your home. She gives great decorating suggestions to create a beautiful home or office interior.WAKEFIELD, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marianne's Consignment Confessions is among the best lifestyle and home decorating blogs online today. Marianne’s Consignment Confessions features articles that can change your life, or at least your lifestyle, by improving the interior design of your home and office.
Marianne’s writing style is fun and easy to follow. You will find her blogs interesting to read and the ideas easy to adapt. The blogs are useful to your daily life and cover a range of topics including: organizing your entryway to reduce stress; styling the perfect monochromatic outfit; creating a beautiful and restful bedroom; supporting local businesses during the pandemic; designing the perfect coffee table tables-capes; and curating your own gallery wall. All of the blogs are full of unique ideas to help you improve your life and your style.
About Marianne's Consignment Confessions:
Marianne's Consignment Confessions is a twice-weekly interior design and lifestyle blog featuring unique home decor and lifestyle ideas. It is written by Marianne Mernick-Sullivan, a seasoned, professional writer with years of experience in advertising and marketing for a Fortune 50 financial services company and an interior designer who is the long-time owner of Consignments Limited, a home consignments store in Southern Rhode Island, USA.
