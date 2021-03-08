Intrinseque Health Appoints Mr. Bayu Darmawan as Executive Vice President, Global Quality Assurance

Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 certified, Clinical Supply Chain organisation has appointed Bayu Darmawan as its new Executive VP Global Quality Assurance

DELAWARE, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 certified, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support Organization, specializing in Clinical Supply Chain solutions, has appointed Mr. Bayu Darmawan as its new Executive Vice President Global Quality Assurance.

“Intrinseque Health is a quality-driven clinical supply chain organisation. Providing quality-focused services to our clients is of utmost importance to us. Our Quality Management System is aligned with the most current regulatory requirements, specific to the medical device industry. Mr. Bayu Darmawan brings extensive drug development experience of more than 20 years in handling quality management systems for several large organisations,” said, Nitin Jain, President & CEO of Intrinseque Health. “We are pleased to have Mr. Darmawan lead Intrinseque Health’s Quality Assurance team as Executive Vice President, Global Quality Assurance,” Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health, is an EN ISO 13485:2016 certified, Quality-driven, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support organization, specializing in Clinical Supply Chain solutions. Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenges like, product availability and lead time, selecting strategy for in-country sourcing or import, import regulations and IOR requirements, storage, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients to ensure each supply plan is pressure tested, as the smallest flaw in the strategy may result in study delay or even loss of patient. Every item, no matter how big or small, needs to be available at site at the time of patient visit.

Intrinseque Heath_Importance of Building a Robust Clinical Supply Plan