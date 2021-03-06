Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on March 11

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference and online video at 8:30 a.m., on March 11.

To participate via telephone, dial 515-884-8045, then enter the access PIN 279 950 853# when prompted, or via online video at https://meet.google.com/dyi- nwox-hnb?hs=122&authuser=0

Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the March 11 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Aquatic Control, Inc. *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Assignment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Bunge North America, Inc to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation *Chapter 18 Lease Assignment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Bunge North America, Inc to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation *Interagency Transfer of Jurisdiction –– Two Rivers Access – Dallas County

Approve Minutes of Feb. 11 Commission Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Contract with Wildlife Management Institute

*Contract with Aquatic Control, Inc.

Contract with Miles Schulte

Contract with Jones County Conservation Board

Public Land Management Projects *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Assignment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Bunge North America, Inc to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation *Chapter 18 Lease Assignment, Mississippi River, Clayton County – Bunge North America, Inc to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation *Interagency Transfer of Jurisdiction –– Two Rivers Access – Dallas County

Public Land Acquisition Projects Otter Creek & Glovers Creek – Fayette County – Echo Valley Environmental Nature Trail, Inc. White Horse Access Wildlife Management Area, Sac County – Tharnish & Peters Trust

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Intake Improvements, Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery – Dickinson County Recirculating Aquaculture System, Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery – Dickinson County Wastewater Conveyance System, Honey Creek State Park – Appanoose County Road Maintenance, Klum Lake Access – Louisa County Road Maintenance, Rathbun Wildlife Management Unit – Appanoose/Lucas Counties

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case



Next meeting April 8, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc