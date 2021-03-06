Gov. Wolf Thanks Lawmakers for Responding to the Needs of Pennsylvanians, Passing Federal Aid Package

Governor Tom Wolf thanked the United States Senate for passing comprehensive aid for Americans that addresses ongoing challenges Pennsylvanians face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor released the following statement:

“Thank you to our own Senator Bob Casey and to all of the federal lawmakers who advocated so strongly for this relief package. When the House passes this bill, it will provide desperately needed aid for families, businesses and communities in Pennsylvania.

“This legislation will provide direct checks to American workers and families in need and ensure that programs including enhanced unemployment insurance and aid for hard-hit small businesses will continue. It also devotes new dollars to previously unaddressed needs, including a new direct grant program for independent restaurants and bars, assistance for state and local governments and expanded access to affordable child care.

“Additional funding for vaccine distribution and COVID-19 testing will be provided, which will give states the resources we need to scale up vaccine rollout. Thanks to Senator Casey, this bill also provides needed funds to support and protect older adults in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Senator Casey advocated for funding for COVID-19 response efforts to save lives in nursing homes, and for funding for vaccination outreach, education and transportation to appointments for older adults.

“Although there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the increase of vaccine production and distribution, the threat of COVID-19 remains high in our communities. This relief package will help those Pennsylvanians hurt the most by this pandemic, while providing the funds we need to continue making progress in our vaccination efforts.”