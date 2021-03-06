B-Roll and soundbites: African Football - Confederation of African Football (CAF) Presidency election: Ceremony of African Unity

A press event entitled "Ceremony of African Unity" has been held Saturday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in attendance.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage and soundbites are available for media to download here:

B-Roll 1: http://bit.ly/AfricaUnity

Shotlist 1: http://bit.ly/AUshotlist1

B-Roll 2: http://bit.ly/AfricaUnity2

Shotlist 2: http://bit.ly/AUshotlist2

B-Roll 3: http://bit.ly/AfricaUnityStadium

Shotlist 3: http://bit.ly/AUshotlist3

Soundbites: http://bit.ly/AfricaUnityAudio

This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.