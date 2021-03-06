Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,883 in the last 365 days.

B-Roll and soundbites: African Football - Confederation of African Football (CAF) Presidency election: Ceremony of African Unity

A press event entitled "Ceremony of African Unity" has been held Saturday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in attendance.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage and soundbites are available for media to download here:

B-Roll 1: http://bit.ly/AfricaUnity

Shotlist 1: http://bit.ly/AUshotlist1

B-Roll 2: http://bit.ly/AfricaUnity2

Shotlist 2: http://bit.ly/AUshotlist2

B-Roll 3: http://bit.ly/AfricaUnityStadium

Shotlist 3: http://bit.ly/AUshotlist3

Soundbites: http://bit.ly/AfricaUnityAudio

This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération de Football de la Mauritanie (FFRIM).

You just read:

B-Roll and soundbites: African Football - Confederation of African Football (CAF) Presidency election: Ceremony of African Unity

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.