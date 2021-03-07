/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a growing & saturated market, it can be hard to find the best digital marketing agencies that can help you grow your brand, get more leads, and simply help you generate more revenue.



That is why we have selected The 5 Top Digital Marketing Agencies that Dominated Q1 of 2021.

We would like to thank the team at Authority Sharks for their research and findings in formulating this article.

Nick Theriot ( @nicktheriot_ )



Our first selection, Theriot Solutions is an ecom growth agency behind some of the fastest growing ecom businesses in 2020. Founded by Nick Theriot with the goal to help ecommerce businesses that utilize Shopify, scale from $50-100k per month to $300k+ per month in revenue. “Most ecom businesses are not ready for paid advertising.” - Nick Theriot. Theriot Solutions has a powerful scaling system called Quadrant, that yields a high success rate with businesses they choose to work with. This system has helped many ecommerce businesses who have hit a revenue plateau, scale to $300k+ months. Want to break free from your current plateau and scale to new highs? Visit Theriot Solutions and book a call with Nick Theriot.

Zack Williams ( @roimfzack )



Our second selection, Zack Williams, is the founder of ROI Marketing Firm™. Since we spoke to Zack at ROI Marketing Firm™ they have on boarded many new clients locally and nationally. Some notable results include producing $147,500 in revenue for a client, with only $2,318.73 in ad spend in just 28 days. These results are usual as Zack’s team has case studies with several 7 and 8 figure businesses plus a 10 figure business as well. As we stated in our last article about Zack Williams, he is one of the ones to “keep your eyes on”. If you would like to produce these same levels of results with Zack and his team, set a call up to see if you can work together. You can email him here .

Our third selection is Alexa D’Agostino, who is an entrepreneur, digital marketer and business coach. She founded her first company at the age of 18 and sold it for millions a couple of years later. As an experienced entrepreneur, she has now built and sold over 5 of her own companies, and has helped over 250 others create the business of her dreams. Her main focus is to help people unlock the power of their inner entrepreneur and live the life they deserve. Through her Passion to CEO Masterclass , she helps others turn their passions into thriving 6-figure businesses. You can also find her on Forbes, where she regularly provides high-quality articles about the industry, letting entrepreneurs scale like never before.

Shayan Tehrani ( @Shayantehrani )



Our fourth Selection, Shayan Tehrani as the CEO of Top Lion Marketing, a digital marketing agency specialized in helping Mortgage Professionals rapidly scale their brand and sales. He and his team are committed to helping mortgage brokers, LOs and agents create enormous leverage through their brand. This means building relationships at scale and achieving market leader status through their sales and marketing strategies. Within a couple of weeks of onboarding, his clientele has seen an overwhelming calendar of business. Seeing $30,000+ revenue months isn’t something new for this team. In fact, their 14 appointments in 14 days guarantee is the first chapter to ensure clients establish freedom and power in their business and lifestyle. If you’re a mortgage professional looking to break the barrier of ‘average’ and become a local superstar, Shayan Tehrani is your guy.

Dealers Matrix



Our fifth selection is Dealers Matrix. Launched back in 2016, Dealers Matrix has become the go to Marketing Agency for Car Dealerships that are looking to sell more cars and scale up their business. They are already working with 100+ Dealerships in Canada and the US as well as many other countries. Canada-based Dealers Matrix offers lead generation and follow-ups in house, while the car dealers simply sell. The ROI-focused auto marketing firm serves car dealers across the globe offering a service that saves money, time and “gets dealers going with no sweat”. Apart from getting leads, their Canada based BDC team ensures that the leads are qualified before sharing them on a ready-made CRM. Dealers Matrix works with some of the most popular brands like BMW, Mercedes, and many used car dealerships. Book a demo with Dealers Matrix to learn more.

Authority Sharks Info@authoritysharks.com