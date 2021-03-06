Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 1400 Block of Jackson Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed offense that occurred on Friday, March 5, 2021, in the 1400 block of Jackson Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:31 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim. The suspects then assaulted the victim and fled the scene without obtaining any property. One of the suspects was apprehended and a BB gun was recovered by responding officers.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

